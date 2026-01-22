Boks and All Blacks to face off in fourth Test in Baltimore, USA

The teams will cash in three Tests in South Africa before concluding their series in the USA.

The Springboks and All Blacks will play their fourth Test of this year’s highly-anticipated series in South Africa in Baltimore, Maryland, in the USA.

SA Rugby announced the venue late Thursday.

The All Blacks will tour South Africa in what has been called “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” tour later this year. They will play three Tests in South Africa against the world champions, the Boks, with the fourth Test to be played in the USA.

The match will take place on 12 September.

The first three Tests will be at Ellis Park, Cape Town Stadium and FNB Stadium respectively.

‘Ground-breaking’

The All Blacks will also face the four big franchises on tour, namely the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers.

“Taking the Springboks to new audiences and territories is a key objective for South African rugby and the opportunity to do so in a ground-breaking match against our fiercest rivals was a major determinant in where the fourth Test would be played,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby.

“With fans getting the opportunity to see the Boks in action against the All Blacks in three home Tests, the chance to share the excitement in the US is an exciting one, compounded by the fact that both men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup will be heading to the US in a few years’ time.

“While the All Blacks have played in the USA often in the past, the Boks have only played there twice this millennium, and we’re very excited to take them to Baltimore and engage with a developing rugby ecosystem.”

M&T Bank Stadium

The 71,000 capacity M&T Bank Stadium, where the fourth Test will be played, is home of the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans can register for pre-sale access to all matches via www.greatest-rivalry.com. Pre-sale tickets for every fixture, including the fourth Test, will be available from Thursday 29 January, with general sale opening Monday 2 February.

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry fixtures 2026:

• Friday 7 August: Stormers v All Blacks, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

• Tuesday 11 August: Sharks v All Blacks, Kings Park, Durban

• Saturday 15 August: Bulls v All Blacks, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

• Saturday 22 August: Springboks v All Blacks, Ellis Park, Johannesburg (first Test)

• Tuesday 25 August: Lions v All Blacks, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

• Saturday 29 August: Springboks v All Blacks, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town (second Test)

• Saturday 5 September: Springbok Women v Black Ferns, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

• Saturday 5 September: Springboks v All Blacks, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg (third Test)

• Saturday 12 September: Springboks v All Blacks, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, USA (fourth Test)