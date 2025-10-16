All Blacks’ tour of SA in 2026 confirmed: All the fixtures and details

The teams will clash in four Tests while the visitors will also take on the SA URC teams.

The All Blacks will play four Tests against the Springboks on a tour of South Africa next year.

This was confirmed by tour organisers late Thursday. The tour will take place in August and September, with a total of eight matches to be played.

The other four matches will be between the All Blacks and the four local United Rugby Championship teams.

The fourth Test in the series will be played on neutral ground, with a venue still to be announced.

Twickenham in London is the most likely ground to host the match.

Three Tests in SA

Ellis Park (Johannesburg), Cape Town Stadium (Cape Town), and FNB Stadium (Johannesburg) are confirmed as South African Test venues.

Next year marks 30 years since New Zealand’s last major tour of South Africa, where the visitors embarked on an eight-match schedule, culminating in a historic 2-1 Test series win.

Following discussions between the nations and other stakeholders, the Boks and All Blacks will in future clash every four years in multi-match tours. The Boks will tour New Zealand in 2030.

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said: “This fierce competition between two very proud nations has delivered more than a century of drama on rugby fields across the world, including two Rugby World Cup finals.

“We saw last year how much it means for Springbok supporters to welcome the All Blacks to South Africa, and we can’t wait to see them tour our country next year, as we rekindle our friendship with our greatest adversaries.

“Today’s announcement promises more drama, physicality, strategy, and unpredictability in a rivalry regarded as one of the most intense in world sport.”

Two-time Bok World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi said: “This is going to be something huge and something this generation will never forget. These are the tours we’ve only heard of. To experience this for the first time, where it’s like a Lions tour, is unbelievable for us as a group.

“I have no doubt the Springbok fans will be there waiting to welcome the All Blacks fans to South Africa.

“Let’s get excited; let’s get behind it and, people of South Africa, it’s an opportunity for us to show the world once again who we are and what we are about – we certainly can’t wait for it.”

Tickets for the tour, including match bundles, will go on general sale early next year. Fans can sign up to be the first to hear and gain priority access to pre-sales by visiting greatest-rivalry.com.

Tour fixtures in 2026

Friday 7 August: Stormers v New Zealand at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Tuesday 11 August: Sharks v New Zealand at Kings Park, Durban

Saturday 15 August: Bulls v New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday 22 August: First Test – South Africa v New Zealand at Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Tuesday 25 August: Lions v New Zealand at Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Saturday 29 August: Second Test – South Africa v New Zealand at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday 5 September: Third Test – South Africa v New Zealand at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday 12 September: Fourth Test – South Africa v New Zealand (venue to be announced)