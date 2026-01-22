Tony Brown says he’s staying with Boks … but keen to coach All Blacks in future

The New Zealander has been linked to a move to the All Blacks, following the departure of Scott Robertson.

Springbok attack coach Tony Brown has revealed that one of Scott Robertson’s final acts as All Blacks head coach was an attempt to lure him back to New Zealand.

Brown confirmed the approach during an interview with Newstalk ZB, describing Robertson’s sudden dismissal as “bizarre” and admitting the timing left him deeply frustrated.

It comes just days after Brown effectively ruled himself out of joining another All Blacks coaching candidate, Jamie Joseph, explaining that he has no exit clause in his current Springbok contract, which runs through to 2027.

Coaching the All Blacks

Asked whether he would have jumped at the chance to coach the All Blacks if circumstances allowed, Brown was unequivocal.

“Hundred percent. I would have. Two years ago as well, and in the future, it’s definitely something I want to do. Just timing hasn’t worked. My commitment to South Africa was four years and I’ve always had the plan to honour that commitment,” Brown said.

The 51-year-old revealed he had spoken directly to Robertson only months before the All Blacks coach was axed.

“Very frustrating. I’ve even talked to Razor a couple months ago about potentially joining the All Blacks, but it’s like I said to him, it’s my commitment to South Africa was four years and I’ve always wanted to honour that and I said I’m just so frustrated that no one talked to me two years ago.

“But that’s rugby and that’s coaching. He had his coaches and I just had to go and find another job.”

NZ Rugby to show the way

Brown suggested NZ Rugby’s coaching selection process played a key role in how events unfolded.

“It was definitely the Scott Robertson’s team versus Jamie Joseph’s team that the process that NZ Rugby set up,” he said, adding that Robertson already had “quality coaches” in place and a “strong coaching team”.

While reaffirming his respect for Robertson’s achievements, Brown also questioned how NZ Rugby handled the situation.

“Everyone says leadership starts from the top and I suppose NZ Rugby has got to show the way there,” Brown said.

“They [the All Blacks] didn’t seem as though they were playing overly poorly … and to then just pull stumps and get rid of the head coach has put them in a pretty massive situation around getting ready for 2026.”

