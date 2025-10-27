OPINION: Wrong call to play fourth Test between Boks, All Blacks at neutral venue

Of course, it's all about the money.

Shame on SA Rugby and their New Zealand counterparts!

The fact they have decided to play the fourth Test in their series in South Africa next year on neutral ground to make more money is disgraceful.

For the first time in years, New Zealand will tour South Africa, like they did in the old days, and they will play four Test matches against the Boks, but they also face the four biggest unions in the country in so-called tour matches.

The tour, marketed as “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” and something fans have been wanting for years, will take place throughout August and into September.

The All Blacks will face each of the four URC franchises — the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers — and play Tests in Joburg (Ellis Park and FNB Stadium) and Cape Town, with a fourth Test scheduled for a neutral venue overseas.

Why? For the money of course!

The marketers are referring to that game as “a landmark fourth Test at an international venue”.

Oh please. Give us a break.

Joburg to host two Tests

When the organisers announced the tour a few days ago the feeling was that the fourth Test would take place at Twickenham in London, but now it seems it could take place at Croke Park in Dublin or even at a venue in the USA. According to Rapport, the marketers are trying to determine where the most profit will be made.

The tour will generate plenty of money, with tickets for the Tests in South Africa likely to cost a fortune, and stakeholders will be smiling all the way to the bank anyway. So, to announce a big tour and get everyone all excited, and then say the last Test is to be held outside the country is just wrong.

And, also, why should Joburg get two Tests?

I understand that various factors would have been considered, such as the size of the stadium – again for more profit no doubt – but Durban or Gqeberha, or Mbombela or Pretoria, or Bloemfontein, should have been awarded a Test.

And South Africa should host the fourth and final Test as well.

I’m sorry SA Rugby, you’ve got this one wrong. A tour of South Africa should be a tour of South Africa.