Boks back in camp ahead of Pumas Tests: ‘Players are fresh and charged up’

The Boks are right back in the race for the title after their scintillating win against New Zealand in Wellington.

The Springboks are back in training ahead of their final two Rugby Championship matches this season, against Argentina in Durban next weekend and in London the week after.

The Boks got themselves back in the race for this year’s trophy after a thumping win against New Zealand in Wellington last weekend, which has resulted in the points table showing all four teams with two wins and two losses after four games each.

Argentina also beat the Wallabies in Sydney to keep alive their chances of a first title.

After getting a few days off following their emphatic victory in Wellington, the Boks returned to training on Friday after assembling in camp in KZN on Thursday night.

‘Two massive encounters’

They started the day off with an early morning spinning and gym session, followed by an afternoon training session.

They will return to the gym and field on Saturday, before switching back into full Test match mode on Monday for the battle that will be hosted at Kings Park next weekend.

“It’s great to be back in camp and to see the excitement and enthusiasm among the players, and we are keen to get back into the swing of things after a few days off to recover from the trip back from New Zealand,” said Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“We have two massive encounters ahead against a psyched-up Argentinean team, who, just like every other side in the competition, believes they can win the trophy, so the extra two training days were vital for us.

“The players are fresh and charged up for the challenge ahead, and that excites us because we are going to give everything to build on our last result and give ourselves the best possible chance to win the title.”

Erasmus added: “The players jumped straight back into action, and our focus on Friday and Saturday is to improve the areas of our game we would like to after reviewing the last match against the All Blacks, as well as our fundamentals, which will be critical against a well-rounded and Pumas outfit.

“They have a powerful pack and classy playmakers in their backline, so we need to be sharp at training and ensure that we are ready mentally and physically when we approach game day next week.”

The Bok team announcement for the match and an update on any injuries is expected to be made early next week.