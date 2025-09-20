Is the Springbok door open again for Faf de Klerk?

A fan favourite for his 'Jack Russell' play style as well as cheeky Speedo antics, De Klerk may have a chance to revive his Bok season.

Faf de Klerk’s inclusion in the latest Springbok squad, for Tests against Argentina in Durban and London respectively, may spell a return to the Test arena for the aging scrumhalf.

De Klerk, 33, has only played in two matches out of eight for the Boks this season. He came off the bench for 26- and 15-minute appearances against Italy and Georgia in July, and hasn’t featured in any of the Rugby Championship matches though he’s been back-up in case of injuries.

He was a late call-up to join the Boks in New Zealand recently, because of injury concerns to some of the No 9s in the squad.

Scrumhalf depth the problem?

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus told media last month that Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach and Morné van den Berg are all three “Test-match quality” scrumhalves.

Erasmus said Williams “has been firing very well”, and has alternately played him and Reinach in the championship. That was while Van den Berg earned man of the match in his last outing for the Springboks, during their 42–24 win over Italy at Loftus in July, where he kicked well, fed quickly, tackled well, and scored two tries.

The Springbok coach said De Klerk and Jaden Hendrikse were still in the mix. But the three above-mentioned players have clearly been favoured.

Chance for De Klerk to stake his claim again

De Klerk, famous for being a wiry attacker and defender who tackles well above his weight (or height), is the most experienced No 9 with 60 Test caps.

A long-time servant of the game, he became more of a fan favourite during the triumphant 2023 Rugby World Cup. He is loved as much for his fearless play style as his wavy blond hair and cheeky Speedo antics.

But like Willie le Roux who has missed out on a place in the squad for the upcoming two Tests, De Klerk may be in the process of being phased out for the younger Van den Berg, 27, and Williams, 29.

So if he receives a chance in the Tests against Argentina, either in Durban next weekend or London the weekend afterwards, he will need to show his class.