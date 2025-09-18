Currie Cup final: Ntlabakanye back in action for Lions after drugs test shock

The big prop has endured a difficult period recently, costing him his place in the Springbok squad.

With hooker PJ Botha ruled out of Saturday’s Currie Cup final against Griquas at Ellis Park because of injury, the Lions will be led by fullback Quan Horn.

And, the home team will have Asenathi Ntlabakanye in the No 1 jersey, and as the team’s vice-captain, following a difficult period for the loosehead prop who recently found out he had returned an adverse blood sample, which has got him into trouble with the South African Institute for drug-free sport.

Ntlabakanye, who made his Springbok debut earlier this year before finding out about the positive drugs test and being left out of the Bok squad for the Rugby Championship matches against New Zealand and Argentina, to come, hasn’t played any rugby for a few weeks.

The burly prop’s case will only be heard later this year, so is available to play. The drug found in his system is said to be a non-performance-enhancing drug.

‘We’re all behind him’

Lions Currie Cup coach Mizwakhe Nkosi said Thursday Ntlabakanye was a contracted Lions player and would now be required to play.

“He has been charged, but he hasn’t been suspended, and he’s a contracted rugby player at the Lions so he must play,” said Nkosi on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Currie Cup final at Ellis Park.

“His hearing is in December. He’s taken some time to come to terms with it all and put his case together, but he’s our vice-captain for the weekend now.

“There’s a lot of backing for him, we’re all behind him, but the cards will fall where they fall.”

Ntlabakanye has been training with the Lions for the last two weeks. It is also expected he will tour with the Lions to Wales next week for the start of the 2025/26 United Rugby Championship season.

Ntlabakanye is believed to have got the prohibited drug in his system via a doctor who treated him earlier this year for weight loss.

The Lions will announce their team for the final on Friday.