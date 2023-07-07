LISTEN: Bok Test fever featuring Dick Muir

By Trevor Cramer

Excitement is mounting as the Springboks kick off a massive international spree this week which will take them right through to the defence of their World Cup title in France in just a little over two-months’ time.

The coming international window will include the abbreviated Rugby Championship, some high-profile international matches and then on to the business of attempting to bank a fourth World Cup title.

The action gets underway in front of a mid-winter sell-out Loftus Versfeld crowd in Pretoria this week when the Boks face the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship opener.

In the build-up to the season’s first Test, host Trevor Cramer is joined in studio on the weekly Talking Point podcast by the Head of Citizen Sport, Jacques van der Westhuyzen, and on the Talking Point hotline by former Springbok player and assistant coach Dick Muir.

Listen, as the panel delve into, among other issues, the make-up of this week’s Bok squad — a delicate blend of hardened World Cup winners from the class of 2019 and some talented newcomers — the pros and cons of Rassie Erasmus’ split squad system, personal match-ups, key battles within the war and the Eddie Jones factor.

Plus…of course, listen out for this week’s recipients of Trevor and Jacques’ Flop and Gold Star of the Week awards.

Enjoy!