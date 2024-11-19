More than 50 players given a chance to represent Springboks this season

Only four players in the current Bok squad have not yet featured on their end-of-year tour.

Springbok flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse is expected to play his first game of the UK tour when they take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Springboks look set to end their season having fielded an incredible 52 players across 13 games, when they take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Over the past weekend Wilco Louw became the 50th Bok player used over their international campaign, which started at Twickenham in June when they comfortably beat Wales 41-13 outside of the Test window.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has attempted to give every single player involved in his various squads over the season game time, showcasing the incredible depth of South African rugby at the moment.

Only the first squad named, for the Welsh Test outside of the window, featured some players who were not given game time in the end.

In every other squad named, for the Incoming Series and the Rugby Championship, Erasmus made sure to give every player a run.

Heading into their final international of the year against the team they started their season against, there are just four players from the 35-man squad that the Boks brought to the UK who have not played.

Match day squad

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, loose forward Cameron Hanekom, lock Jean Kleyn and hooker Johan Grobbelaar have not featured against either Scotland or England, but it will be a big surprise if they are not in the match 23 to face Wales.

If they are in the game day squad, Hanekom, on debut, and Kleyn will be the next two names added to the Bok list that have featured over the season.

Hendrikse made his Bok debut, and only appearance of the season so far, in the first match against Wales, while Grobbelaar has featured in a couple of games for the Boks in the Incoming Series and Rugby Championship.

Wales are the perfect opponents for the Boks to unleash all their fringe players on, as they are currently experiencing their worst ever run of results, having lost a record 11 straight games, stretching back to last year’s Rugby World Cup.

The Bok fringe players should be more than good enough to beat Wales, and secure a clean sweep on their end-of-year tour to the UK, and no matter what team Erasmus names, it will take an incredible upset for the Welsh to pick up their only win of the year and end their dismal run.