Boks’ ‘fake lineout’ in open play: ‘It’s about evolving and being creative’

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids says the team will continue to learn and evolve, and are happy to pick ideas from any rugby team.

After a stunning 45-0 whitewash over Italy in Gqeberha over the past weekend, where the Springboks pulled out a full bag of tricks, they want to continue to learn and evolve, according to assistant coach Deon Davids.

The Boks used a number of trick plays in the match that had the Italians at sixes and sevens, with one of those moves being the ‘fake lineout’ in open play, where the scrumhalf throws the ball to a lofted player, allowing the team to set up a maul in open play.

The Boks scored twice from that with Canan Moodie busting over, and Malcolm Marx being driven over, and Davids was asked to elaborate on the decision to use a move that coach Rassie Erasmus admitted came from a clip they had seen of a school rugby team earlier this year.

“As a team we always try to evolve our game and try to be creative. We watch rugby from different teams in our country and all over the world, and we took notice of that innovative move,” explained Davids in Mbombela on Monday, ahead of their match against Georgia on the weekend.

“We saw an opportunity to do something different and it’s good that it worked for us and is maybe something we can take forward.

“It also serves as encouragement for the coaches. There are lot of bright ideas out there, and it’s good to learn. Even from primary schools and high schools, or any team (with a good idea), in terms of where we can get better and how we can evolve.”

Strong start

It has been a strong start to the season for the Boks, with them thumping invitational side the Barbarians 54-7, and picking up two big wins over Italy, the first 42-24 at Loftus, with them now turning their attention to the one-off Test against the Georgians on Saturday.

Although the home side will be heavy favourites, and a largely inexperienced team of fringe players is expected to be named for the game, Davids said that they were not underestimating their opposition and they are well aware of the challenge that awaits them.

“We see every Test as an important game because we want to win every one, and we never underestimate any team. We understand the DNA of Georgia, we (last) played against them in 2021. They are a team that brings a lot of physicality and they leave everything out there,” said Davids.

“So we are expecting a very tough game. They have been very competitive in their last couple of matches. They are also pressing really hard to be a part of the Six Nations, and they have their own goals.

“Coming over here and playing against us will be another step up for them in that direction. So we are expecting a very competitive game against Georgia.

“For us it’s also important to keep setting our own standards, and to improve in every game. Especially with the Rugby Championship and the rest of the year lying ahead. So going into this game there is a massive focus on where we can improve, evolve and get better.”