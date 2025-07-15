‘Every player gave his all’: Junior Boks coach hails defence after semi-final win

The Junior Springboks beat Argentina 48–24 to secure a spot in the final of the World Rugby U20 Championship against New Zealand.

Junior Springboks head coach Kevin Foote has described his team as humble and resilient. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Junior Springboks coach Kevin Foote and captain Riley Norton credited their hard work and defence after the South Africans beat Argentina on Monday night to book their place in Saturday’s World Rugby U20 Championship final against New Zealand.

Despite conceding 16 penalties to Argentina’s six, the South African U20 side held on for a convincing 48–24 win in Viadana, Italy, after leading 28–10 at the break.

Foote credited the team’s fighting spirit during a period in the second half when Argentina threatened with strong rolling mauls.

Coach hails Junior Bok defence

“Every player gave his all, leading exceptionally well in his respective position,” said Foote.

“Their collective effort is a testament to their hard work and alignment, with the leadership group setting the tone. I believe they are a truly humble group, and we’re well aware of how much effort we’ve put in leading up to this tournament.”

The coach said the humid conditions made the “very tough and physical match” all the more challenging.

“But I must give credit to our players for their performance. They were rewarded for their hard work against a strong Argentinian side.”

Norton echoed his coach’s sentiment on their defensive effort, which proved the difference in the end. “I think our defence has improved tremendously from the Rugby Championship,” he said.

“We’ve had valuable time together during that tournament and working on it more, coming into this event in Italy. I am just so incredibly proud of the team for an outstanding effort against a tough opponent.”

Preparing for the set-piece challenge, humidity

The captain added they knew Argentina would be a threat in the set-piece.

“They are a great mauling side. So when they get on top of you, you just have to manage it and keep on fighting. The players just stayed in the fight and focused on the next job, and that’s why we could defend for such a long period.”

The tournament is played in hot and challenging summer conditions in Italy, which according to Foote, requires careful planning.

“We found a little base close to the stadium where we could relax before the game, and the guys didn’t have to worry about getting stuck in traffic.

“Even sitting in the coach’s box tonight our hands were sweating; I must give credit to our handling skills of the ball under very taxing conditions.”