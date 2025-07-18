Boks’ short kick-off deemed ‘intentional infringement’ by World Rugby

World Rugby have moved to clarify the short kick-off law, employed by the Springboks against Italy in Gqeberha.

Rassie Erasmus has come under fire for certain tactics employed by his team. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

World Rugby have said the Springboks’ intentional short kick-off, done in the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha last Saturday, to force a scrum on the halfway line, “shows an intentional violation of the kick-off and restart laws”.

World Rugby have considered the matter, brought to their attention by the Italian Rugby Federation, and taking a decision.

World Rugby have stated that should a referee deem the action to be deliberate they must award the opposition team a penalty.

Last weekend, Manie Libbok deliberately kicked off with the ball failing to go the required 10m. The Italians were awarded a scrum on the halfway line, exactly what the Boks were after, but an early engagement by the world champions resulted in Italy getting a free kick.

‘Not intentionally infringe any law of the game’

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus this week said he simply wanted his team to scrum, because it is something they do well. He also questioned why his team shouldn’t be allowed to do it, asking who decides what is for and against the spirit of the game – something that had come into question.

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada said after the match the move was not in the spirit of the game.

World Rugby said a request by Italy stated: “A question has come up regarding the legality of the play under Law 9.7(a), which states: ‘A player must not intentionally infringe any law of the game.’

“Watching the dynamics of the restart, we were wondering whether it was carried out in full compliance with both the letter and the spirit of the law. We would really appreciate your view, to ensure a consistent and shared interpretation at international level.”

In summary, World Rugby stated: “If a team deliberately runs ahead of the ball carrier at a kick off, and/ or deliberately kicked so it doesn’t reach the 10m line, what should the sanction be?”

According to World Rugby Law 9: Foul Play: Unfair play, 9.7 states: “A player must not: a. Intentionally infringe any law of the game. Sanction: Penalty.”

In the match in Gqeberha, the Boks also employed the midfield “fake lineout” where they lifted a player in open play to set up a driving maul. They scored two tries from the move. World Rugby have not said anything about this.

The Boks face Georgia in a one-off Test in Mbombela on Saturday (5.10pm).

Full World Rugby law clarification.