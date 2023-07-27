Nyakane fired up to be back in the Bok mix against Argentina

By Ross Roche

Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane is stoked and fired up to be back in the Bok mix and is looking forward to their big Rugby Championship clash against Los Pumas at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Nyakane was last in the Bok match 23 in September last year when he played off the bench against Argentina in Buenos Aires and he is thrilled to get another shot to put on the green and gold this weekend.

“Yeah it’s been a while since I have put on the (match day) jersey. So I am very excited. It’s going to be a tough challenge,” said Nyakane.

“In all fairness in this environment and squad there are so many great players and the competition is at a really high level. So you have to bring your best all the time.

“When you are not in the match 23 you just work as hard as you can and when you eventually get your chance you try and take your opportunity.”

The forward battle is set to be a massive one on Saturday, with a physical Argintenean pack eager to impose themselves on the Boks.

But Nyakane is well aware of the challenges that the team will face and what they need to do to make sure that they come out on top.

Dark places

“They have a very physical forward orientated pack. They enjoy putting their heads in the dark places that most people don’t really like being in,” said Nyakane.

“I think that’s the most difficult part of playing them. They have a lot of experienced players who know the dark arts of the game and that’s going to be the big challenge for us.

“We know they are no slouch. They’re not just going to go away. They are going to keep coming the whole day. It doesn’t matter how much you dominate them. They don’t give up and if you slack off they will come back at you and bite you.”

Bigger role

With the Boks having a number of top class props in their squad and needing with one or two set to miss out on the final squad that goes to the World Cup in France, Nyakane is eager to impress, but also admits that he needs to fulfil a bigger role within the team on the day.

“Personally I think everyone who gets the opportunity to wear the green and gold wants to put up their hand and put in a great performance. The competition is high in the team which is very healthy,” explained Nyakane.

“But it’s not just about me and having a great performance. It’s about fulfilling a role in the team and making sure that the machine that we’re working with is well oiled and functioning in the right way.

“I am excited for the opportunity and I want to go out there and express myself. But I am with 14 other guys on the field trying to achieve the same goal.

“So at the end of the day it’s not just about Trevor. I am looking forward to the challenge, it’s not going to be easy, but it’s these types of games that you want to go out there and express yourself.”