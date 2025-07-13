Boks to fully support Wiese following red card, says coach Rassie

The Boks played the majority of the Test in Gqeberha with 14 men but still won handsomely 45-0.

Jasper Wiese, with the ball, is set to miss the Boks’ match against Georgia following a red card incident in the Test against Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Springboks will fully back Jasper Wiese should he be called into a disciplinary hearing or be harshly punished following his headbutt of an Italian player during Saturday’s Test in Gqeberha.

The Boks won the game 45-0, but played the majority of the 80 minutes with 14 men following Wiese’s red carding in the 21st minute of the match. The South African eighthman had been called out by the Television Match Official following an incident between several players.

Wiese is expected to be punished by World Rugby for the incident, which will possibly rule him out of action for a few matches. He is certainly unlikely to feature for the Boks in their final midyear Test, against Georgia, in Mbombela this weekend.

‘Committed and passionate’

“I am not able to say if it was right or wrong (the decision) or how bad it was. Jasper must now handle that with our support,” said Erasmus.

“He is just so committed and passionate about the team, and it would have been wonderful for him to play in this game with his brother (Cobus, who came on in the second half for his debut), which now didn’t happen.

“It’s sad. He’s not a guy that goes out there to do those kinds of things, but I don’t want to say anything here that can make it better or worse because I’m not 100% sure what is the best way to take it forward.”

Team for Georgia Test

Erasmus further revealed on Saturday night that he would announce his team for Saturday’s match in Mbombela internally in the coming days, but said he would like to give a few more players caps.

“(Prop) Boan Venter and (hooker) Marnus van der Merwe might play, but we’ll also ensure some older guys are in the mix as well,” said Erasmus.

Neethling Fouche will also probably get a chance to earn a first Test cap this weekend, while it would come as no surprise if Ethan Hooker, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Cobus Wiese, Vincent Tshituka, Jean-Luc du Preez and Edwill van der Merwe also got another chance to show what they can do.

Siya Kolisi, who has yet to feature this season because of a few injury niggles, is also expected to play in Mbombela.

“We’ll take the whole group to Mbombela and then from Wednesday only have the match squad with us; the other guys will be let go,” said Erasmus.

“Everyone will then have the next week off, before we get together again to start our preparations for Australia (and the Rugby Championship). We’ll probably call in 35 guys.”