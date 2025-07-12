Springbok player ratings from 45-0 win against Italy in Gqeberha

The Boks won the second Test 45-0 but it was still not a convincing performance by the reigning world champions.

Makazole Mapimpi scored one of the Springboks’ seven tries against Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Springboks beat Italy 45-0 in the second Test between the teams in Gqeberha on Saturday to seal a 2-0 series win after also winning the first Test in Pretoria 42-24 the week before.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Springbok players on Saturday, out of 10.

Willie le Roux 6: The newest member of the Bok 100-Test club delivered an erratic performance. He made a few basic errors, but also made the kick for Edwill van der Merwe’s second try. Left the action in the 56th minute.

Edwill van der Merwe 8: He scored two tries, both of them excellently taken. He made some good runs in attacking play, chased the high kicks well and was busy throughout the match.

Canan Moodie 6: He scored a wonderful try after a powerful run in the midfield, made some good tackles and also contributed in other defensive efforts. Sadly didn’t get too many chances to show his full range of skills.

Canan Moodie in action against Italy on Saturday. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Andre Esterhuizen 7: It was a solid all-round performance from the centre. He made several carries, and tackled strongly, he received kick-offs well and packed down at flanker because Jasper Wiese was red carded.

Makazole Mapimpi 6: He didn’t get too many chances, but he made a good pass to Grant Williams for the scrumhalf’s try, he won a breakdown penalty, he chased kicks and also scored a try.

Manie Libbok 7: He was solid in everything he did though he missed two early kicks at goal. In the end, his distribution was solid, his kicking out of hand was decent, and he slotted five conversions. He also did some cleaning up in defence.

Grant Williams 8: A very satisfying outing by the scrumhalf. He scored a try after some excellent following up, and his line break and offload led to Moodie’s try. He was busy around the rucks and fringes.

Jasper Wiese 4: He was only on the field for 22 minutes before getting a red card for a head butt. In that time he made some good carries, tackled strongly and got involved in plenty of the action – maybe a little too much.

Jasper Wiese received a red card early in the game. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Pieter-Steph du Toit 6: In his first game back after a long injury layoff, he took some lineout ball, carried hard at times and put in some tackles, but it was not the vintage Du Toit we have come to know.

Marco van Staden 6: He busied himself at the rucks and he got stuck in all over the field for a satisfying performance. He also got pinged at the breakdown on occasion. Left the action after 57 minutes.

Ruan Nortje 8: He is the new Franco Mostert … always working hard and getting stuck in all over the field. He took lineout ball, cleaned rucks, carried over the gainline, tackled Italians … all in a hugely busy all-round performance.

Salmaan Moerat 6: He knocked on badly on one occasion, and also gave away a penalty at a ruck. He won a few lineouts and carried well at times. He left the action after 56 minutes.

Wilco Louw 7: The Bok scrum was dominant throughout the contest, without ever really getting their reward. He scrummed well and carried nicely at times, but he also picked up a yellow card for head contact.

Malcolm Marx 8: His lineout throwing was again excellent, as it was the week before. He won a breakdown penalty, carried strongly and got stuck in. He also scored a try after some excellent general maul play in open play.

Thomas du Toit 5: He was pinged early on for a few mis-timed early shoves by the Boks and battled to settle. He cleaned a few rucks and carried on occasion but was surprisingly taken out of the action in the 30th minute.

Bench 7: It was a better showing than the week before, with Ox Nche making a big impact at scrum time when he joined the action for Louw. Jan-Hendrik Wessels missed a number of lineout throws, but was busy in general play and he scored a try at the end.

Cobus Wiese and Evan Roos carried strongly and worked hard to keep the Boks on the front foot, while Asenathi Ntlabakanye did his bit in 20 minutes to help the Boks win the game.

Among the backs replacements, Cobus Reinach kicked a bit much, while he pulled off two good tackles, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ethan Hooker had few chances to do much in attack, but they helped ensure the Boks remained the dominant team until the end.