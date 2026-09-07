Boks v All Blacks in Baltimore: Everything you need to know, including kick-off time

The good news for the players is the surface inside the stadium is natural grass. The bad news for the fans is the late kick-off time.

The Springboks and All Blacks clash in the fourth Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test in Baltimore, USA, this Saturday. As things stand, the Boks lead the series 2-1.

Here is everything you need to know about the fourth Test which will be played at the M&T Bank Stadium, including the kick-off time.

RGR series so far

Saturday’s match will be the eighth of the All Blacks’ tour of South Africa, though this final game is being played in the USA.

The All Blacks beat all four of the South African United Rugby Championship teams on tour – namely the Stormers 38-21, the Sharks 54-0, the Bulls 50-19 and the Lions 41-35.

In the three Tests to date, the All Blacks won the opener at Ellis Park 33-16, but the Boks hit back in Cape Town (33-26) and at the FNB Stadium last weekend (29-24).

The M&T Bank Stadium

The final Test takes place on Saturday at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The stadium opened in 1998 and is the home of the Baltimore Ravens in the National Football League. It is a multi-purpose stadium with a capacity of 70,745.

The playing surface was originally natural grass before it became an artificial surface in 2003. It returned to a natural grass surface in 2016 which is currently Tifway 419 Bermudagrass.

American football, soccer and lacrosse are played at the stadium. Saturday’s match will be the first rugby game at the venue.

Metallica, Beyonce, One Direction, Billy Joel and U2 have staged concerts at M&T Bank Stadium.

This Saturday’s Test

This weekend’s match between the Springboks and All Blacks is the finale of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series.

If the Boks win in Baltimore they will win the series 3-1, but if the All Blacks win the series will end in a 2-2 draw.

The match on Saturday evening will be handled by referee Karl Dickson of England.

The kick-off time is at 5.10pm (Baltimore time) and 11.10pm SA time.

Keep following The Citizen for everything about this week’s Test.