Cameron Hanekom doing all he can to repay Bok coaches’ faith in him

"We've got a lot of proper players coming through the ranks and there's healthy competition. I must say that I don't think my place is secured at all."

Cameron Hanekom turned in a strong performance off the bench against the All Blacks in their third Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test at FNB Stadium in Soweto, but by no means does he feel his position in the Springbok team is secure.

The eighthman played just his fifth Test for the Boks on Saturday, four of which came this year. This was also the first time he played back-to-back matches for South Africa.

This comes after a lone Test debut against Wales in 2024, and then a nine-month hamstring injury lay-off that ruled him out of the entire 2025/26 international season despite receiving the URC Next-Gen Player of the Season award and looking set for a breakthrough year with the Springboks.

‘I don’t think my place is secured at all’

The current season may be just that for Hanekom, though he is not getting ahead of himself.

Stormers star Evan Roos has also been knocking on the door of the back-up No 8 for some time, and already played twice in the absence of the injured Kwagga Smith

“It’s always going to be a challenge,” Hanekom said of breaking into the team.

“We’ve got a lot of proper players coming through the ranks and there’s healthy competition at the moment. I must say that I don’t think my place is secured at all.

“It’s always going to be a hard battle every week, day in and day out. If you’re picked, if you’re not picked, you stand up and do it for the team.”

He alluded to the fact that in the Springbok setup, even the players who weren’t in the matchday 23 are driven to help prepare the playing squad each week.

Cameron Hanekom relishes opportunities against All Blacks

As it was, Hanekom had one of his best performances in the green and gold jersey, though he was electric against Argentina in Buenos Aires as well.

Against the All Blacks, Hanekom replaced Jasper Wiese after 60 minutes and only elevated the intensity of the established Springbok.

He carried well, made big tackles, and won a crucial turnover when the All Blacks were on attack near the end. It was a step up from the 20-odd minutes he played against them in the second Test in Cape Town.

“Playing any time against the All Blacks is a special experience. The atmosphere was crazy. Seeing the [enormous] crowd and singing the national anthem in Soweto, it was very special. It was a good way to finish our last game [in South Africa].

“Looking back to last game, I made two silly errors and I knew that if I come onto the field I can’t afford that again. Especially in the crunch time in the last 20.

“So it was just trying to balance it out, not being too over-eager to make a hit and also trying to be disciplined enough to stay in the rules.”

He said he hoped to play in the fourth and final Test in Baltimore on Saturday, which the Springboks enter with an unassailable 2-1 lead.

But whether playing or helping the matchday 23 prepare, he would give his all.