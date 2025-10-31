Boks v Japan: Five things to look out for at Wembley on Saturday

There are a number of talking points about the Bok team that will take on Japan on Saturday in the first of five Tests for the world champions in Europe this November.

The Springboks kick off their five-match European tour with a Test against Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday (6.10pm). Siya Kolisi will captain a side consisting of several Japan-based players, while prop Zachary Porthen will debut, as the youngest prop, at 21, to do so.

Here then are five things to look out for in the match.

Bok game-plan

The Boks have adopted both conservative and expansive approaches over the season, so it will be interesting to see what they produce on the hybrid Wembley pitch, which is conducive to fast, running rugby.

But with the attack-minded Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at 10 expect the Boks to employ more “Tony-ball” with lots of passing and attacking rugby.

However, they’ll also want their set-pieces to be on the mark, as they’ve struggled somewhat in the lineouts and even the scrums at times this season.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will run the Bok game on Saturday. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Japan

Many of the South Africans now play their rugby in Japan so will know something about some of the players they will be up against, which will help, but it is the overall game of the Japanese team that is sure to challenge the Boks.

The Japanese like to play a fast, quick passing game which opens up the defence so the Boks are sure to be tested when they don’t have the ball.

The big question though is, will the Japanese be able to handle the Boks in the scrums, especially, and lineouts and mauls?

Kolbe at fullback

Cheslin Kolbe has played the bulk of his Test rugby on the wing, and become one of the game’s genuine superstars in the position, but on Saturday he’ll fill in at fullback, the position where he first made a name for himself at Western Province and the Stormers.

With more space and time to move in, we can expect the fleet-footed player to do plenty of attacking from the back.

The good thing, too, is Kolbe is confident under the high ball and kicks well.

Cheslin Kolbe will wear the No 15 jersey on Saturday. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

The old and the new

At 34 Franco Mostert is the second oldest man in the Bok team on Saturday, after Cobus Reinach (35), and gets a rare chance to start, and show that he is still a viable option for the Boks. A super performer over the years, Mostert will hope his engine still has plenty of roar in it.

At 21, Zachary Porthen is the youngest prop to debut for the Boks … and what an opportunity lies ahead for the former Junior Boks captain. His performance at tighthead will be closely monitored.

Franco Mostert has a chance to show he is not over the hill. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

The hybrid specialist

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus seems almost adamant André Esterhuizen will fulfil a hybrid role over the next few years, covering flank and midfield … which will give him options on his bench in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup.

For the first time though Esterhuizen, a regular centre, has actually been picked as a forward replacement for a Test.

It all makes for plenty of excitement and speculation and it will be interesting to see how Erasmus’ uses the big man in this match.

Bok team to face Japan: Cheslin Kolbe, Ethan Hooker, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, RG Snyman, Zachary Porthen, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wilco Louw, Ruan Nortje, Andre Esterhuizen, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok