Eddie Jones calls on Japan to shock Boks again

It's been 10 years since Japan, also coached by Jones, beat the Boks at the World Cup in a match played in Brighton.

Eddie Jones has called on his Japan team to try to emulate the 2015 side that pulled off one of rugby union’s biggest shocks when they beat South Africa in a game that became known as the “Miracle of Brighton”.

Japan, then coached by Jones in his first stint at the helm of the Brave Blossoms, upset the Springboks 34-32 in the southern English city in pool play of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

It was a first World Cup victory since 1991 and was a result that has seen them claim a seat at the sport’s high table, albeit with some varying results along the way.

The last time the two sides met, the Boks came out 26-3 winners in the quarter-final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, a tournament they went on to win on Japanese soil.

‘Players understand their responsibility’

The teams contest just their fourth outing at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus hailing the fixture as a perfect opportunity to give his 12 Japan-based players some invaluable game time ahead of Autumn Series fixtures against France, Italy, Ireland and Wales.

The Japanese, having been pipped 19-15 by Australia last week, will take on Ireland, Wales and Georgia after Wembley.

“In terms of the history of Japanese rugby, obviously, 10 years ago was a pretty symbolic game for Japan,” Jones said of the 2015 victory over the Boks.

“Now Japan, because of that game, get the chance to play such quality Test matches: Australia last week, South Africa this week, Ireland, Wales, Georgia.

“It’s up to this team now to make sure that the legacy of what happened in 2015 is enhanced.

“The players understand the responsibility they have. They enjoy the responsibility. So there’s a chance to show how much we can handle that responsibility.”

Jones added: “The opportunity is for this group of players to make their own headlines and we want this group of players to enjoy the spotlight that’s going to be on them on Saturday and play with the cohesion and a physicality that’s never been seen.”

Rassie’s respect for Jones

Bok coach Erasmus, who was not involved in the national set-up in 2015, said he had the utmost respect for Jones.

“I always have a lot of respect for him,” said the South African who has overseen back-to-back World Cup triumphs for the Springboks.

“People always try to build up a thing between coaches, but he’s one of the coaches I really respect.

“We have a bottle of wine, but we only give that when we’re winning, so if he wants it, he must let us win!”

Defence to be tested

Jones said his players will back themselves more than in recent times.

“We know there’ll be a time where South Africa gets some momentum, they’ll get some possession, and that’ll be the test of our defence and ultimately, in that period of time when they do get momentum, the stature of the game, the state of the game, the result of the game, will depend on the quality of the defence,” the Australian said.

“The players have started taking a hell of a lot more pride in that we’ve got the ability to defend and defend for long periods against quality attack, and we know that’s going to be tested on Saturday.”

Erasmus countered that his backroom staff were “analysing Japan and how well they played last weekend and how they’re building under Eddie and what they’re trying to do”.

“We always try to make plans to see how we can win the next match.”