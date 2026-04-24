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Bok stars Wilco Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse back for Bulls against Scarlets

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Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

24 April 2026

12:35 pm

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The Bulls team that will face Scarlets in a URC match in Wales on Saturday is packed with Springbok players.

Wilco Louw

Prop Wilco Louw is back in the Bulls team after recovering from an injury. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

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Springbok tighthead prop Wilco Louw is back in the starting team for the Bulls for their United Rugby Championship match against Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday night (8.45pm).

Louw has been sidelined with an injury in recent weeks.

The Pretoria-based team also welcome back Kurt-Lee Arendse this week while the exciting Cheswill Jooste gets a run on the wing and David Kriel plays at fullback.

Unfortunately, Canan Moodie is out with an injury.

In total, the Bulls have 10 Springboks in their starting XV, with a further four on the bench.

Race for the top eight

The Bulls go into the round 16 match on the back of a 47-7 win against the Dragons last week.
Scarlets are coming off a 24-28 loss to Cardiff at home.

Johan Ackermann’s Bulls will be desperate to pick up another win on their mini tour as they find themselves in eighth place on the points table with 45 points, with Connacht just behind them in ninth, with 44.

Only the top eight teams will feature in the quarter-finals. There are just two rounds remaining after this weekend’s matches.

The Bulls’ last two games are at home against Italian sides, Zebre and Benetton.

Bulls: David Kriel, Cheswill Jooste, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Ruan Nortje, Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Francois Kloppers, Cobus Wiese, Mpilo Gumede, Paul de Wet, Willie le Roux, Jeandre Rudolph

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