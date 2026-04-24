Sacha reaches 50 for Stormers, teen star Muller set to debut

The Cape-based side are up against the top team, Glasgow Warriors, in their last league game at home this season.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will play his 50th match for the Stormers this weekend, while 18-year-old former SA Schools centre Markus Muller is set for a debut from the bench.

The Stormers, second on the United Rugby Championship points table, host first-placed Glasgow Warriors in a round 16 match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (1.45pm).

Also, having featured on the wing of late, versatile Damian Willemse is back at fullback, with Wandisile Simelane on the right wing.

Muller, who was in matric at Paarl Gimnasium last year, is set to become the youngest-ever Stormers player when he comes off the replacements bench. He will join Willemse as the only other player to ever pull on a Stormers jersey before the age of 19.

Other team news

Imad Khan and Jurie Matthee will provide further backline cover, while there are a few changes to the starting pack.

Flank Paul de Villiers, lock Ruben van Heerden, prop Neethling Fouché and hooker André-Hugo Venter all come into the starting line-up having featured from the bench last week.

Hooker JJ Kotzé and loose forward Keke Morabe come onto the bench to join the likes of Zachary Porthen, Oli Kebble and Marcel Theunissen.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that the final home match of the regular season will be a big one for his team in the context of their season. After this weekend’s match the Stormers will head to Europe to face Ulster and Cardiff.

“With the play-offs getting closer all the time, it is important that we make the most of this opportunity to play at home in front of our fans,” said Dobson.

“It has been a good week of training, and we are looking forward to seeing what the players coming into the mix can add in what is a crucial match against a strong Glasgow team.”

The Stormers lost to Connacht last weekend, while Glasgow also came up short against the Lions.

Dobson said that Feinberg-Mngomezulu deserved all the plaudits he gets ahead of this milestone match.

“There is a lot expected of Sacha, and he handles the pressure so well. He will be a key player in our squad for years to come, and hopefully we can make this match memorable for him,” said Dobson.

Stormers: Damian Willemse, Wandisile Simelane, Ruhan Nel (capt), Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, Ruben van Heerden, Adré Smith, Neethling Fouché, André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: JJ Kotzé, Oli Kebble, Zachary Porthen, Marcel Theunissen, Keke Morabe, Imad Khan, Jurie Matthee, Markus Muller