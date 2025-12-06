Champions Cup result: Bordeaux comeback fells fighting Bulls at Loftus

The Bulls played their best match of the season so far, but couldn't score in the second half, forfeiting a 33-22 half-time lead to lose 46-33.

An excellent first-half performance by the Bulls was not enough to hold off defending champions Union Bordeaux Bègles, who romped to a 46-33 win in their opening Champions Cup pool match at Loftus on Saturday.

The Pretoria side scored five tries in the first half, wrestling momentum after a strong start from the French visitors (half-time score 33-22).

But Bordeaux scored two tries while the Bulls had two yellow cards in the second half, and not even five Springboks coming off the bench was enough to turn back a determined French outfit.

Bordeaux scored four tries in the second half while the Bulls couldn’t put points on the board again.

The game ended seven tries to five, with the Bulls at least earning a bonus point.

Eight tries in the first half

France star Damian Penaud opened Bordeaux’s account in the fourth minute, muscling past defenders on the wing for the first try of the day.

The Bulls nearly scored twice – once after a restart and again from a kick-through – but on both occasions the ball went into the dead-ball line just before the attacker could ground it. Winger Sebastian De Klerk, however, did not miss his second opportunity, finishing an overlap try straight from a scrum in the ninth minute.

Bordeaux hit back with their own overlap try in the 12th minute, World Rugby Player of the Year nominee Louis Bielle-Biarrey skirting around defenders to score. Seven minutes later, Bulls flanker Reinhardt Ludwig similarly scored to level the game at 14–14.

But Bordeaux were relentless, Maxime Lamothe mustling through defenders after a breakdown penalty in the 23rd minute. Two minutes later, Lamothe’s opposite hooker, Akker van der Merwe responded with his own try. Handré Pollard converted to give the Bulls the lead for the first time: 21-19.

Bordeaux took the lead back with a penalty in front of the posts in the 34th minute.

Springbok speedster Canan Moodie showed his skill, running around Bordeaux fullback Romain Buros from a standing start to score in the 37th minute. Jeandré Rudolph then extended the lead right before half-time with a try under the posts after an enormous run by De Klerk. That gave the Bulls a 33-22 lead at the break.

Bordeaux score 24 unanswered points against Bulls

The Bulls made the worst possible start to the second half when David Kriel was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

Bordeaux had two great chances shortly afterwards but were held up on both occasions. However, Boris Palu eventually powered over for the visitors’ fourth try in the 48th minute.

Pressure compounded when Pollard received a yellow card for the same infringement, and the Bulls went down to 13 men for a minute before Kriel returned.

The Bulls held the ball up over the line for a third time in the 55th minute. But the Bulls’ defence eventually broke with a kick-through, Bielle-Biarrey scoring in the 62nd minute. Maxime Lucu’s conversion put Bordeaux 34-33 ahead.

Jalibert extended the lead to eight points with a converted try 12 minutes from time. Three minutes later,

Salesi Rayasi scored on his debut after a wayward Bulls pass gave him acres of space to run.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Sebastian de Klerk, Reinhardt Ludwig, Akker van der Merwe, Canan Moodie, Jeandré Rudolph. Conversions – Handré Pollard 4/5. Penalties – David Kriel 0/1.

Bordeaux: Tries – Damian Penaud, Louis Bielle-Biarrey (2), Maxime Lamothe, Boris Palu, Matthieu Jalibert,

Salesi Rayasi. Conversions – Matthieu Jalibert 2/4, Maxime Lucu 2/3. Penalties – Jalibert 1/1.