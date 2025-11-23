Rugby’s Player of the Year Malcolm Marx says 2023 World Cup heartache lifted his game

The Men's 15s Player of the Year said missing most of the World Cup due to injury was one of the lows of his career.

Malcolm Marx said the pain of having to watch the majority of the 2023 World Cup from home drove him to raise his game to another level since then.

The Springbok hooker was named World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Player of the Year for some solid performances this season.

He scored two tries in South Africa’s nail-biting Rugby Championship decider against Argentina (final score 29-27) and was brilliant in loose play and in lineouts during their momentous 14-man 32-17 win over France in Paris this month.

Most recently, Marx formed part of a dominant scrum and lineout during the Boks’ 24-13 win over Ireland in Dublin on Saturday night. He was named player of the match.

The 31-year-old has scored six tries for the Springboks so far this season, edging teammates Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ox Nché, and France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey, for the award.

Marx was also nominated for the award in 2018, and named SA Player of the Year in 2017.

South Africa’s Ethan Hooker was also nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year, but lost out to New Zealand’s Fabian Holland.

Malcolm Marx played only one game in the 2023 Rugby World Cup – the opening match against Scotland. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Marx turns heartache into motivation

Marx played only about 52 minutes in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. He contributed to the Springboks’ forward dominance in their opening-round win over Scotland and earned a turnover that led to a slotted penalty.

But he suffered a serious knee injury in training afterwards and had to go home, being famously replaced by Handré Pollard in the tournament squad, who didn’t miss any of his 13 kicks at goal that tournament.

“Watching from home wasn’t the greatest experience, but I am not the first and won’t be the last guy who will have an injury like that, especially in the World Cup,” Marx said.

“But the team did unbelievably well. Just watching them play well gave me a bit of drive to get back on field and contribute as much as I can when I do get the opportunity.”

‘Great honour and privilege’

The 2019 World Cup winner said it was a “great honour and privilege” to be nominated.

“None of this is achieved without the team and how well it has done throughout the year.

“It’s a great honour for me, but we still have games left that we need to perform in. So I’m really focused on that at the moment, just focused on prepping and making sure that I am well prepped for the weekend.”

He said making his debut against New Zealand in 2016 was one of the highlights of his career. “I’ll never forget my first game, how special that was. It drove me to want to get better and prove [myself],” he added.

Marx said the honour of being selected for the Springboks is a highlight in itself, and something he cherishes every time.

He said the Springboks have a “family environment” that makes them special. “We all mind each other, which is pretty awesome. And everyone is driven towards the one common goal, which is to be the best.”