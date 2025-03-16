Bulls and Bok star Elrigh Louw might not play rugby again

The loose forward suffered the injury in late January in a match against the Lions.

Bulls loose forward Elrigh Louw in action against the Lions on 25 January, in the match in which he hurt his knee. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Springbok loose forward Elrigh Louw says he is hopeful of returning to the game in January or February next year after suffering a serious knee injury earlier this season, but there are also fears the Bulls captain may never play again.

In a lengthy interview with Sunday publication Rapport, Louw, who enjoyed something of a breakout year in 2024 for the Springboks, revealed doctors are concerned about the knee injury he picked up while playing for the Bulls against the Lions earlier in the United Rugby Championship season.

“The doctors have told me I might not play again and that my knee might never fully recover,” Louw told Rapport.

Lot of pain

He added however he was confident of returning to the field. His doctor, Bradley Gelbart, is apparently also hopeful the loose forward will play again.

Louw underwent surgery on February 11 after picking up the injury in the last week of January. Doctors had to wait for the swelling on his leg to go down before they could operate.

The 25-year-old said he knew immediately in the match at Ellis Park there was something seriously wrong.

“There was a lot of pain and I could sense nothing was keeping my lower leg attached to my upper leg.”

Louw said he was already doing rehabilitation work.

For the full story in Rapport click here.