Bad news for Bulls: Nortje and Goosen out for 8-10 weeks, Louw waiting for surgery

Bulls loose forward Elrigh Louw is waiting for swelling to decrease before he can have surgery while Ruan Nortje and Johan Goosen are in recovery.

Bulls loose forward Elrigh Louw must wait for swelling to decrease before he has surgery. Picture: Instagram

Bulls captain Ruan Nortje will only return to the field in eight to 10 weeks’ time, while stand-in captain Elrigh Louw still needs surgery and it is not yet known when he will return to action.

Flyhalf Johan Goosen meanwhile has had a successful operation around his knee and will also be out for eight to 10 weeks.

This was confirmed by the Bulls media team on Tuesday, just days out from the side’s URC clash with the Stormers in Cape Town this weekend.

Bulls captains down and out

Springbok lock Nortje sustained a knee ligament injury in the first half of the Jukskei derby in Johannesburg 10 days ago and has begun his non-invasive recovery and rehabilitation programme.

Goosen meanwhile, who is the team’s first choice No 10, had a successful operation around the knee and has since begun making a good recovery with his rehab programme, the union said.

He has already completed two weeks of his recovery.

Both Nortje and Goosen are expected to return to action in April, a month in which the Bulls travel to France to take on Aviron Bayonnais in the Challenge Cup round of 16.

Elrigh Louw waiting for surgery

Loose forward Louw, who sustained a long-term injury in the opening minutes of the second half of the same match in Johannesburg, is currently two weeks post his injury. However, the Springbok loosie has yet to have an operation due to swelling around the injured area on his leg.

After consultation with a specialist, the 25-year-old is scheduled to have his operation in the coming week or two and his rehabilitation programme will only become clear then.

“The club wishes all three players well as they work towards full rehabilitation,” the Bulls said.

“At this stage, it is expected that all three will make full recoveries, and no further updates will be given on their respective journeys to allow them the space to focus fully on their programmes.”

The Bulls, fresh from convincing wins against Stade Français at Loftus and the Lions in Johannesburg, travel to Cape Town Stadium for their last away game this Saturday until they take on Aviron Bayonnais in France on 5 April for their Challenge Cup round of 16 tie.

Two weeks later, Jake White and his team will travel to Thomond Park for a URC round 15 clash against Munster.

The defending champions Glasgow Warriors are lined up a week later at Scotstoun Stadium for round 16.