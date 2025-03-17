Lions lose Louw to Sale Sharks … and Van der Merwe might head north as well

Louw has captained the Lions on several occasions since joining the team from the Durban-based Sharks.

The Lions look set to lose another experienced player in centre Marius Louw, who’s on his way to the Sale Sharks in Manchester, England, while winger Edwill van der Merwe could also be lost to the Joburg franchise.

Louw, 29, and the Sale Sharks broke the news of the centre’s move up north on Friday, while news of winger Van der Merwe possibly also joining the Manchester-based club was revealed by Sunday publication Rapport over the weekend.

Louw, who played for the Durban-based Sharks for six seasons before joining the Lions in 2022, will join the Sharks in England ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Marius Louw of the Lions is heading to Manchester to play for the Sale Sharks. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Edwill van der Merwe considering future

According to Rapport, winger Van der Merwe, who started his career at the Stormers before joining the Lions two seasons ago, is being sought by the Sale Sharks as well. He is apparently considering his future, but the Durban-based Sharks are seemingly also interested in signing him, according to Rapport.

The 28-year-old earned a first Springbok cap at the beginning of last season before injury curtailed his progress. He has bounced back this season and especially in 2025, playing a key role in the Lions’ push to make the top eight of the United Rugby Championship.

Louw said he didn’t have plans to leave the Lions, though his contract was up for renewal at the end of the current season.

“I joined the Lions in 2022 and my contract was coming to an end this summer, but I didn’t have any plans or expectations to leave.

“Then Sale asked to speak to me and it was an amazing feeling for a club like that to want to interview me and maybe take it further,” Louw told the Sale Sharks media team.

“When the contract came through it was a feeling I can’t really explain. It’s such a prestigious club with a rich history and so many fantastic players and brilliant fans who care passionately. It’s clearly an amazing environment and I’m excited to do the best that I can.”