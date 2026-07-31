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Mentoe, Moos get Lions chance against Bulls

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

31 July 2026

12:07 pm

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The Joburg side will be going all out to make it a second win in three matches.

Gilermo Mentoe

Fullback Gilermo Mentoe will turn out for the Lions against the Bulls. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

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The Lions will be looking to go back-to-back when they host their neighbours, the Bulls, in a round three Currie Cup match at the University of Johannesburg on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm.

After losing their opening fixture of the competition, to the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, the Lions struck back with a good win against the Pumas at Ellis Park last weekend.

Coach Mziwakhe Nkosi’s team has been boosted by the return and availability again of Junior Springbok fullback Gilermo Mentoe, who makes his first appearance in Lions colours at senior level.

The former Bishops schoolboy is joined by another Junior Springbok and Wynberg Boys High old boy Asad Moos who gets a start at scrumhalf.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match, Nkosi was cautious about taking a relaxed approach against their neighbours, despite their rough start to the competition. The Bulls have lost to in a row at the start of the competition.

“We would be silly to take the Bulls lightly this Saturday,” Nkosi said. “They have outstanding players, coupled with a good coaching staff and probably have just had a rough draw in the competition by playing their first two games away from home, including the upcoming fixture.

“I have no doubt that they’ll be up for the challenge. There is little to no chance of us taking them lightly.”
The Lions will again be led by lock Ruan Delport.

Lions team: Gilermo Mentoe, Keegan Smith, Likhona Finca, Rynhardt Jonker, Rabz Maxwane, Sam Francis, Asad Moos, Morne Venter, Jarod Cairns, Thando Biyela, Ruan Delport (capt), Dylan Sjoblom, Conraad van Vuuren, Mahle Sithole, Morgan Naude. Bench: Ruan Welman, Cecil Parsons, Ruan Swart, Marco Ferreira, Renzo du Plessis, Zian Cilliers, Matthew Coetzee, Exauce Kevani

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Currie Cup Lions rugby team

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