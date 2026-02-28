Cameron Hanekom could return for Bulls in three or four weeks

The URC's Next-Gen Player of 2025 has been out of action for nine months, but should be back on 20 or 28 March.

Eighthman Cameron Hanekom could finally return from injury by the end of March, according to Bulls coach Johan Ackermann.

The one-cap Springbok and last year’s United Rugby Championship Next-Gen Player of the Season last played during the Bulls’ semifinal win over the Sharks in June that year, where he suffered a hamstring injury.

He missed the URC final, as well as an entire season with the Springboks, where he was expected to make the No 8 position his own, proving one of the country’s best jackals and ball carriers, while being solid in defence that season.

He scored seven tries for the Bulls in 2024/25 and was listed in the URC’s Elite XV.

Hanekom on his way

Ackermann said the 23-year-old faced challenges in his rehabilitation. However, he had made good progress in recent weeks.

After missing Saturday’s clash against the Sharks at Loftus and the home match against the Stormers on 14 March, he should return against Cardiff on 20 March or Munster on 28 March, both home fixtures.

“That’s the earliest I think. His rehab has been up and down. The last few weeks have gone well, but now it is building his endurance and contact… and next week is not ideal because it is a week we lose as guys going to the Springbok alignment camp are not in our hands,” said the Bulls coach.

“And the following week we must build the rugby contact. If we want to be realistic, he’ll probably return around Cardiff.”

Another lengthy injury

Hanekom’s eventual return could be seen to mirror that of Bulls teammate Elrigh Louw.

The 26-year-old loose forward was also hitting his strides in the Springbok set-up until a serious knee injury in January last year saw him miss the remainder of the franchise season, plus the entire national season.

He returned 10 months later during the Bulls’ 43-33 defeat to the Lions at Loftus in November.