Lions and Stormers target key points in URC derby clash

A cracking encounter between the Lions and Stormers is set to be battled out at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions and Stormers will be hunting an important United Rugby Championship (URC) win, but for different reasons, when they meet in their derby encounter at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2.30pm).

For the Lions they are in a massive battle to finish in the URC top eight, and sitting in seventh place they have a slew of teams just behind them, waiting for them to slip up.

On the Stormers front they are well placed at third on the URC log, but it is also extremely tight around them, and a loss could see them slip down to sixth by the end of the weekend, while they also want to bounce back from back-to-back defeats to the Sharks.

Set piece battle

Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys is well aware of the challenge that awaits them, and believes that the set piece battle could be key in deciding who comes out on top this weekend.

“Set piece wise, over the past weekend against the Sharks there were things we were really happy with, like scoring a maul try. But then we conceded two maul tries, so that has been a work-on for us,” explained Redelinghuys.

“Scrum wise we conceded too many penalties, including two on our own ball, and although they didn’t cost us massively against the Sharks, that is something we really need to work hard on and get right against the Stormers.

“That will naturally give us a set piece threat, and like all South African teams, we pride ourselves on physicality and set piece (dominance). So we are expecting a big performance from their side, and are looking forward to it.

“You want to test yourself against the best guys and obviously you get that playing against the SA teams, who I believe have the strongest scrums and packs in the competition.”

SA Shield

The SA Shield is also up for grabs, and a win for the Lions could see them clinch it if the Sharks lose to the Bulls at Loftus, while a Stormers win would also bring them into the mix, although they would also need the Sharks to lose.

“If you look at the Shield standings, the next two matches are super important for us,” said Stormers hooker JJ Kotze.

“However, it is not just about the Shield, but we want to get our standards back up to where they were at the start of the competition. We ticked a few boxes and left a few unticked against the Sharks in Durban and Cape Town.

“It is important for us to get back to the things we do well and gain that momentum again. We know we will have to run at Ellis Park. We had a tough but good week of training. Now it is all about recovering.”