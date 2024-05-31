Bulls add scrumhalf Embrose Papier to project 2027

'There are still a lot of trophies to be won and I look forward to doing this with the guys and the coaches,' Papier said.

The Bulls have continued to bolster their project by re-signing scrumhalf Embrose Papier until June 2027.

In recent months the side from Pretoria have been extending deals with players they see will be part of their future and help them win trophies. Key to many of these players signing on until 2027 has been the fact that the director of rugby, Jake White, also has a deal that runs until that year.

White has been identifying players he feels will anchor the project and Papier is the latest addition. The scrumhalf has come of age this season, becoming the incumbent at No 9 thanks to influential performances.

‘I want to do my best’

The project the Bulls have with the current crop of players motivated Papier to extend his deal.

“The current squad has grown a lot together and every new player or younger player that joins can sense our passion and drive to do our best and succeed in every season, which then motivates them to do the same and also inspires me to keep on doing my best,” Papier told the Bulls media team.

“We have won a few trophies here at home and it is an indescribable feeling to do so in front of your home supporters and to see what our work and dedication mean to those who support us,” he said.

Chasing trophies

Papier, who has been capped by the Springboks in the past, said his best is yet to come and he wants to win more trophies at the Bulls.

“I feel like there is still a lot for me to achieve this side,” Papier said.

“There are still a lot of trophies to be won and I look forward to doing this with the guys and the coaches, so I am looking forward to making those memories over the next coming seasons.

“We have the best supporters and to do it for them keeps me and the boys inspired, bring on the next three years,” he said.

Papier and the Bulls will be in action on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship when they take on the Sharks in Durban at Kings Park Stadium (kick-off 4.10pm).