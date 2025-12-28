Stormers still top of URC points table as SA teams return to action

The four South African sides will return to the field this weekend in two derbies, in Cape Town and Durban.

The unbeaten Stormers will return to United Rugby Championship action this coming weekend with a big home north-south derby against the Bulls still top of the log after Munster failed to beat Leinster to take over first place.

A win by the former champions, Munster, against their Irish opponents, Leinster, on Saturday would have seen a change at the top of the points table, but the visitors to Limerick, Leinster, edged the derby 13-8.

The result means John Dobson’s side are still top of the pile, even though they didn’t play this last weekend and now have a game in hand over their nearest competitiors.

Weekend results

As things stand, the Stormers are first with 32 points from seven games, followed by Cardiff (30 from eight games), Glasgow (29 from eight) and Munster (29 from eight).

Cardiff, a surprise package so far this season, beat the Dragons 22-19 to consolidate their position in second place, while Glasgow got the better of fellow Scottish side Edinburgh 21-3.

In the other matches this weekend, Ospreys pipped Scarlets 26-19, Ulster edged Connacht 29-24 while in the big Italian derby, Benetton proved too good for Zebre, winning 37-23.

None of the South African teams were in action this weekend, but return to the field this Saturday.

Shake-up at the Bulls

The Stormers host the Bulls (ninth), who’ve undergone a shake-up in the coaching ranks since they last played, with assistant coaches Andries Bekker and Chris Rossouw axed last week.

Head coach Johan Ackermann has reportedly brought in former Lions assistant coach and recent Paarl Boys High director of rugby, Neil de Bruin (son of Bok women’s coach Swys), while it has also been reported in Rapport that Bok assistant coaches Duane Vermeulen and Felix Jones will also link up with the Bulls over the coming weeks to help get them back on track.

Two other Bok management members, Andy Edwards and Jerry Flannery could also be called in by the Bulls for assistance.

In the other big local derby this coming weekend, the Sharks (13th) welcome the Lions (eighth) to Durban with both teams desperate for a win to keep in touch with the leading sides.

Fixtures

Thursday: Dragons v Scarlets, Ospreys v Cardiff

Friday: Ulster v Munster

Saturday: Sharks v Lions, Stormers v Bulls, Benetton v Edinburgh, Leinster v Connacht, Glasgow v Zebre

FULL URC POINTS TABLE