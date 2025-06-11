Bulls will manage without Cameron Hanekom in URC final, says Jake White

The Bulls will be heading into the URC final against Leinster without one of their best performers, but Jake White believes they can overcome that.

Bulls star Cameron Hanekom is out of the URC final with an injury picked up in their URC semifinal win over the Sharks over the past weekend. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

It is unfortunate that the Bulls head into their biggest game of the season without one of their best performers, after loose forward Cameron Hanekom was ruled out of the United Rugby Championship (URC) final against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday.

Hanekom injured his hamstring after a cleanout by Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi in the second half of their semifinal win over the Sharks last Saturday, an injury that could see him out for an extended spell depending on the severity thereof.

It is, however, a major blow to the Bulls‘ hopes of upsetting the odds and beating an internationally laden Leinster team on their home turf, as the young eighthman has been immense for them over the campaign.

In terms of impact, tighthead prop Wilco Louw has probably been the Bulls‘ best performer, but Hanekom is arguably a close second and would have been fired up to make a statement ahead of the coming international season.

Despite losing one of their star players, Director of Rugby Jake White said that the team has had to deal with these types of challenges over the season and have come out on top, and he is thus not too worried about it having a negative impact on them.

Changes

“One thing I am very proud of is how we have made changes to our squad, bringing in new guys all the time, and have still won big games. That makes me positive about what is coming this week,” said White.

“My job is to channel the positive energy of where we are in the season and what we have achieved, the calibre of players we have to play Leinster, and the leadership growth we have seen. A lot of the players have beaten Leinster in big games.

“We did not have Cameron Hanekom when we beat them there in 2021, in a URC semifinal. We had Marcell (Coetzee) and Marco (van Staden), to name just two, and we will have them again this week.

“The thing we can control is who is going to Dublin. Then it is the coaching staff’s job to ensure they are well prepared, mentally, physically, and, importantly, in terms of excitement and motivation.”

The Bulls head into the match with a strong record over Leinster, including two playoff victories, beating them 20-19 in the semifinals in Dublin in URC one, and 25-20 in last season’s semifinal in Pretoria, but White said those wins count for nothing.

“For both sides it is a completely different challenge. It doesn’t matter that we beat them last year in a knockout game. It’s all immaterial, it’s now a final,” explained White.

“It doesn’t matter what went before and we proved it (in this past weekend’s semifinal). We lost twice to the Sharks (in the pool phase), but won the playoff game.”