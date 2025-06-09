Bulls young guns will take their cue from seniors in URC final

The Bulls will utilise their experience in two previous URC finals to plan what might work and what might not.

Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé believes he has improved in his decision-making since last year’s URC final defeat to Glasgow. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

The Bulls have experience in United Rugby Championship (URC) finals from previous seasons that will filter through the ranks to the youngest players.

Director of rugby Jake White explained after their 25–13 victory over the Sharks in the semi-final that the Pretoria outfit would be more than ready to take on Leinster in the final in Dublin on Saturday, after learning their lessons from two previous finals (Stormers in 2022 and Glasgow Warriors last year).

The Bulls will hope for third-time lucky in Ireland. But while White said the odds were 50/50, they would control their own destiny on the day.

Bulls know how to win away

“All I can say is we know how tough finals are. We lost a home final here when everyone expected us to win. And we won the games away from home that everyone expected us to lose,” White said, referring to last year’s final defeat against Glasgow at Loftus after beating them earlier in the season, and their semi-final victory away to Leinster in 2022.

The Bulls also had a hugely successful month-long tour in Europe this year, being the first team to beat Bayonne at home, the first South African side to beat Munster at home and the second to beat Glasgow at home.

White said travelling to Ireland as hype was being built around the British & Irish Lions would be good for his side. Playing in front of an 82,300 capacity crowd at Croke Park would also do wonders for his youngsters’ exposure.

Bulls youngsters learn from World Cup winners

He said players such as Marco van Staden, Willie le Roux and Canan Moodie, who have won Rugby World Cups, and others who have played in finals in the last three seasons, would “talk to each other about what works and what doesn’t work, what they got right, what they got wrong”.

“I will work hard this week to get the players to enjoy it and just to be ready for the fact that people follow sporting teams around the world to watch finals to sometimes see the underdog win.

“I am going to spend this week getting youngsters to enjoy the fact they have got an opportunity that is special for them.”

For his part, Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé said he had grown in his decision-making since the Glasgow defeat last year. He said he will always accept the consequences of poor decisions, which he still makes, but he feeds off the leadership group around him to make the best decisions possible.

Leinster have also never won the URC in its current format. However, they have won the title eight times in previous formats, most recently being 2020/21.