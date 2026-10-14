Bulls aim to make ‘nice and hot Loftus’ their Champions Cup fortress

Meanwhile, Springbok wing Canan Moodie will be unavailable for the opening clash against Stade Français due to HIA protocols.

The Bulls hope to use Pretoria’s blistering heat to their advantage to make amends for last season’s poor home performances as they embark on another Champions Cup campaign.

They kick off against Stade Français at Loftus Versfeld this Saturday afternoon, with a sunny 32°C expected.

Flanker Elrigh Louw said the Bulls players themselves had taken a while to adjust to the scorching heat in training, returning from autumn in Italy and Ireland to thrash the Lions 57-15 in the URC at Loftus on the weekend.

The rising Springbok star said they would need to take confidence from that victory, after losing both of their home Champions Cup matches last year: 46-33 to Union Bordeaux Bègles and 61-49 to Bristol Bears.

Bulls focus on discipline

A narrow win over Pau in France snuck them into the last-16. But their standing meant they had to travel to pool 1 winners, Glasgow Warriors, where they narrowly lost 25-21 in Scotland.

This season, the Bulls follow Stade Français with Montpellier in France in December, then Bath at home and Northampton Saints away, both in January, before the play-offs.

All the Bulls’ Springboks should be available for the opening clash, except wing Canan Moodie, who is subject to HIA protocols.

“We know French teams always have a big, heavy forward pack. They rely a lot on scrums, mauls, and set pieces. So I think that will be a massive battle for us,” Louw said.

“Then they have a lot of flair in the backline.”

The flanker said discipline would be key, as Stade Français were clinical when entering the 22.

‘Win all the games at home’

“We let it slip at home last season,” Louw added. “So we definitely want to win all the games at home, and then make a statement overseas.

“I think there is a lot of misperception about this competition and South African sides. We take it as seriously as any other team. We want to win it. That is definitely our mindset.”

He said there would be little difficulty adjusting from one tournament to another because the Bulls reset each week and focus on the game before them.

The main shift has been dealing with increasing temperatures ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

“It’s tough [to play in the heat]. Even in training today. It’s something to get used to if you’ve been away a week or two… But it’s good for us and fun for teams coming and playing in this dry heat.”