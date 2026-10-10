URC result: Rampant Bulls blow Lions away at Loftus Versfeld

A powerful first half performance from the Bulls set the platform for a monster URC win over the Lions.

A rampant performance from the Springbok laden Bulls saw them run in nine tries to two to ease to a monster 57-15 win over the Lions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) cross-Jukskei derby at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

It was poor finishes to both halves from the Lions that cost them massively, as the Bulls scored four tries in the last 15 minutes of the first half, and three in the last 12 minutes of the second to clinch a much bigger win than what it looked it might be after the opening 20 minutes.

In the end the Bulls will be very pleased as they bounced back from their loss to Munster in Ireland in style in front of their home fans, while the Lions will be bitterly disappointed to have produced such a poor performance after an impressive start to the URC season.

Open start

In the match after a very open start that saw both teams going at each other, the Bulls were first to break the deadlock in the 10th minute as they attacked from a clearance that didn’t find touch.

Quick ball from a ruck went to inside centre Harold Vorster out wide, who ran down the line, chipped over the last defender and picked up the ball to run over for the unconverted score.

The Lions hit back eight minutes later after a good period of pressure in the Bulls 22m saw them set up another 5m lineout, but this time they used a training ground move as big flank Siba Qoma looped around and got the ball at pace to crash over, with flyhalf Chris Smith converting to put them in the lead.

As the half wore on the Bulls kicked into high gear as they ran in four tries in the last 15 minutes to take a big 31-10 lead into halftime.

Double blow

First in the 26th minute, after scrumhalf Paul de Wet made a good break into the 22m and was tackled just short, hooker Johan Grobbelaar powered over to score, and it was a double blow for the visitors as scrumhalf Morne van den Berg was yellow carded for cynical play in the red zone.

With a man advantage the Bulls ran in a quick five minute double to eighthman Cameron Hanekom, as first a great line from wing Sebastian de Klerk off a lineout saw him slice through and offload to the big No 8 to run in the score.

Smith then landed a penalty for the Lions, but in the 35th minute it was Hanekom’s turn to run a great line straight down the middle, breaking from halfway and then running around wing Richard Kriel, who tried to tackle him high only to get viciously fended off, as the Bulls took a 24-10 lead.

In the final minute of the half the hosts basically landed a knockout blow as they powered their way back onto the Lions tryline, and loose forward Jeandre Rudolph dotted the ball over, giving them a huge lead at the break.

Second half

The second half started with the Bulls picking up where they left off, as they kicked into the Lions 22m, and from a lineout the ball was spread quickly out wide to wing Canan Moodie to run into the corner and score in the 44th minute.

Six minutes later the Lions finally managed to respond, setting a lineout on the Bulls 5m, secured the ball and rumbled a maul over for replacement hooker Morne Brandon to dot down an unconverted score, making it 36-15.

The quietest period of the game then followed, before the Bulls resumed normal service in the 68th minute, as they got onto the Lions tryline and lock JF van Heerden crashed over from close range for a converted score.

Six minutes later the Bulls were in for their eighth try, as great awareness from Vorster spotted space behind the Lions defensive line, putting the ball on the boot for replacement back Cheswill Jooste to chase down and score, converted by replacement flyhalf Handre Pollard to put them 50-15 up.

The Bulls then rounded out their win with another try on the whistle, as De Klerk smashed over from close range to add the cherry to the cake.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Harold Vorster, Johan Grobbelaar, Cameron Hanekom (2), Jeandre Rudolph, Canan Moodie, JF van Heerden, Cheswill Jooste, Sebastian de Klerk; Conversions – Curwin Bosch (3), Handre Pollard (3)

Lions: Tries – Siba Qoma, Morne Brandon; Conversion – Chris Smith; Penalty – Smith