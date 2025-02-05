Akker van der Merwe eyes derby as chance to prove Bok quality

Fresh from a try against the Lions and another against Northampton Saints in December, Bulls hooker Akker van der Merwe hopes to catch Rassie's eye.

Bulls hooker Akker van der Merwe hopes to make selection for the Springbok squad again. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Bulls hooker Akker van der Merwe said he may be 33 years old but he still feels strong and hopes to return to the Springbok squad.

He also sees big games such as the United Rugby Championship (URC) local derby against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday as an opportunity to prove his mettle and catch the eye of Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus again.

The big forward has only played three Tests for the national side – all in 2018. Since then he spent four seasons playing at Sale Sharks overseas before moving to the Bulls in 2023.

He said the move was for his family, the weather, and to have a better chance of selection for the Springboks.

Van der Merwe’s Bok dreams

“I didn’t just come [back] to South Africa to go through the motions,” Van der Merwe said.

“I feel like I can still add a lot of value. And obviously, I still want to play for the Springboks.”

He could take a page from the book of Stormers loose forward Deon Fourie who was 35 years, nine months and 14 days old when he made his debut for the national side.

Van der Merwe said he hasn’t heard from Erasmus since five years ago but important fixtures such as local derbies were opportunities for him to put his name out there again.

This especially against a Stormers pack that will likely include Springboks Frans Malherbe and Joseph Dweba. Springbok veteran Steven Kitshoff would have also probably featured if not for his neck injury.

“I’m 33 but I still feel good. I feel confident. When the time is right maybe then [Erasmus] will have another look.”

Until then, Van der Merwe said it was important to stay positive and play his best so the Bulls can succeed.

“It is about me executing my role 110%,” he said.

Van der Merwe has been in fine form lately, scoring tries against the Lions two weeks ago and Northampton Saints in December.