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Bulls loosies sign contract extensions: ‘These men believe in Ackermann’s vision’

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Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

13 April 2026

05:23 pm

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The Bulls are hunting a top eight place in the URC to feature in the playoffs.

Marco van Staden

Marco van Staden. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

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The Bulls have announced the retention of two key loose forwards ahead of the resumption of the United Rugby Championship this weekend.

The URC took a two-week break recently because of the first stages of the knockout rounds of the Champions and Challenge Cup competitions.

Veteran World Cup winner Marco van Staden and rising loose forward star Mpilo Gumede have signed contract extensions with the Bulls.

The Pretoria-based team are fighting for a place in the URC top eight. They’re currently in eighth position with 40 points with four matches remaining before the quarter-finals stage.

Van Staden has committed to the Bulls until June 2028, while Gumede has signed a five-year deal that keeps him at Loftus Versfeld until June 2029.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone emphasised that these contract extensions are a cornerstone of the franchise’s professional roadmap.

“There has been some outside noise suggesting we are a selling club, but the reality inside Loftus is very different,” said Rathbone.

“Retaining a world-class veteran like Marco and a generational talent like Mpilo is a clear signal of our stability and our ambition. We aren’t just building for next week; we are securing the spine of this team for the next two to three years.

“These men believe in the vision Johan Ackermann is implementing, and we are proud that they see Loftus as the best place to achieve their Springbok and club ambitions.”

The Bulls’ next URC game is away to the Dragons in Wales this Friday.

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