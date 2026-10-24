Bulls to feed Giliomee more as Bok scrumhalf Papier goes for surgery

Meanwhile, Embrose Papier is set to miss the remainder of the Nations Championship after sustaining an ankle injury.

Head coach Johan Ackermann believes the Bulls need to provide more of the ball to rising star Luan Giliomee, starting with their match against Ulster at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 1.45pm).

The teams meet in the United Rugby Championship in the 20-year-old’s second match for the Bulls after signing from the Sharks following a prolific rise through the Blitzboks, Junior Springboks, and SA A – all since February.

Giliomee features at fullback again, after playing 80 minutes when the Bulls smashed Stade Français 56-20 in the Champions Cup last weekend.

This time, there is no dedicated cover for him in Springbok Willie le Roux. Former Bok Curwin Bosch covers No 10 and No 15 from the bench instead. Giliomee can also move to flyhalf if needed.

Star scrumhalf injured

After naming a much-changed matchday 23, Ackermann confirmed that Springbok scrumhalf Embrose Papier would undergo surgery after last year’s URC player of the season hurt his ankle agaisnt Stade Français.

Springbok scrumhalf Embrose Papier leaves the field after sustaining an ankle injury during the Bulls’ match against Stade Français. Picture: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

It is unknown how quickly he will recover, but it is unlikely Papier will be fit for the Springboks’ return to the Nations Championship next month.

Paul de Wet will start at No 9 against Ulster, with Zak Burger joining the bench.

Bulls back Giliomee and Xamlashe against Ulster

Ackermann said Giliomee did not get as much of the ball as they had hoped last weekend, after he shone for the Sharks at the start of the season, creating ample opportunities for teammates in two games, and scoring as many tries himself.

“So we have to create that opportunity for him to do something special,” the Bulls coach told SA Rugby Mag.

“But he was consistent and there was nothing wrong. That’s why we backed him to play again.”

Ackermann also praised fellow Bulls debutant Sango Xamlashe, rewarding the former Pumas player with another berth at outside centre.

“He showed good things, and in one of our tries he made the turnover, the pass and the clean so that we could score. His actions were great.

“That’s why we backed him for another performance. As we said, if a player gets an opportunity, he needs to back it up.”