Gans on Curwin Bosch joining the Bulls: ‘There’s competition every year’

Stedman Gans said the arrival of Curwin Bosch, whom he played alongside at the Junior Boks, and other new signings will not change the competition for places at the Bulls.

Stedman Gans says a host of new faces in the Bulls backline next season will change the dynamics around him, but the competition for places will remain as fierce as ever.

The Bulls have moved to replenish their depth ahead of several key departures next season.

Springboks Kurt-Lee Arendse, Ruan Nortjé and Wilco Louw are all leaving, along with utility back David Kriel.

Arriving in their place are former Springbok flyhalf/fullback Curwin Bosch, wing Dylan Maart, fullback Thaakir Abrahams, former Bulls forward and captain Hanro Liebenberg, fullback Luan Giliomee, fullback Hakeem Kunene, prop Mawande Ndanda, and centre Sango Xamlashe.

‘A whole new ballgame’

Gans, primarily an outside centre but also used at wing and inside centre this season, played alongside Bosch for the Junior Springboks in 2015.

He was speaking ahead of the Bulls’ final league match against Benetton at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls are expected to extend their winning streak over the Italians to six matches and retain fourth place in the United Rugby Championship, though they could climb as high as second depending on results elsewhere.

Having already reached three URC finals, the Bulls will hope their new recruits can help sustain that momentum, with most signing three-year deals.

“I definitely think it’s going to be a whole different ballgame, but it’s like that every year,” said Gans, also a psychology student and coffee roastery owner, ahead of his 100th Bulls appearance.

“Even if you have the same group of centres going from one year to the next, people change form, coaches think differently, or maybe we want to play a different game.

“So I don’t think on a foundational level it is going to be that different. But the faces and the skill level and all of that will be different around me. But that’s been the case every year.”

Gans relishes any opportunity at the Bulls

The 2020 Sevens Player of the Year said his time on the fringes of selection taught him that injuries, coaches, game plans and teammates all affect opportunities.

Rather than dwell on those factors, he focuses on controlling what he can.

“I look at that responsibility as a privilege. I’ve got an opportunity to cover all of those positions and maybe to have important roles in games.

“I’ve been working hard for a long time for when it comes, so in that way, it’s an exciting responsibility to have.”