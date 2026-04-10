Former Bulls captain Ruan Nortjé the latest to leave Loftus

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann described the departing lock as the 'heart and soul' of the team, saying he will be successful wherever he goes.

Former captain Ruan Nortjé has joined the growing list of high-profile players set to leave the Bulls at the end of the season.

The Pretoria union announced that the Springbok lock will take up an opportunity in Japan, the same week it confirmed utility back David Kriel will be going to France, with reports linking the latter to La Rochelle.

Meanwhile, Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse will return to Sagamihara DynaBoars, where he had a sabbatical last season, and Bok prop Wilco Louw will be joining South African rivals the Stormers.

Nortjé, 27, has only ever worn the Bulls jersey at senior level. Having grown up playing his school rugby locally, Loftus Versfeld became his professional rugby home when he made his senior debut for the team in 2018.

Four years later, his consistent performances were rewarded with the first of his 18 Springbok caps, underlining his rise as one of South Africa’s premier locks.

Over nearly a decade of service, Nortjé has been a cornerstone of the Bulls pack, combining physical authority with resilience, leadership, and an uncompromising work ethic.

He has captained the Bulls 37 times, 10th on the all-time list of team captains.

Should he feature in all four remaining fixtures before playoffs, Nortjé will reach the significant milestone of 150 Bulls caps against Benetton in mid‑May, an achievement that would place him among the most durable servants of the jersey, currently 24th on the all‑time appearance list.

‘Little boy’s dream come true’

“For me, it was a little boy’s dream come true to represent the Bulls. I’d have been happy with one appearance and never imagined in my wildest dreams I’d get to almost 150 matches.

“A big thank you to everyone who played a role in my career. I was blessed to work with many amazing people. I’ve built friendships that will last forever.

“It’s a very emotional decision, but it’s all about my wife and my family – they are my number one priority.”

Ackers: Nortjé the ‘heart and soul’ of the Bulls

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann said since his arrival at the beginning of the season, he had been in discussions with CEO Edgar Rathbone about Nortjé’s decision to leave for an opportunity abroad.

“I respect that. He has given almost 10 years of his career to the Bulls and been the heart and soul of the team.

“As a player, sometimes change is good. He’s paid his dues and is established as one of the icons in the Bulls jersey by how he plays and conducts himself.

“I can only thank him for this year I got to work with him, mainly for his leadership and quality as a person. He’ll make a massive difference wherever he goes”

Rathbone added, “While we are sad to see him leave, we fully support his decision to take on an international opportunity for both his career and his young family.”