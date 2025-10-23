Kurt-Lee Arendse returns for the Bulls against Glasgow

Ruan Nortjé and Marcell Coetzee also return to the side, which overhauled its front row.

Springbok utility back Kurt-Lee Arendse will play his first match for the Bulls in a year, when they take on Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship on Friday (kick-off 8.45pm).

Arendse plays his first match in blue since his Japan Sabbatical, and recent injury, with the Bulls sitting six on the URC table with three wins from four games.

The Bulls have made eight positional changes to their starting XV for the clash at Scotstoun Stadium after last week’s one-point win against Connacht in Galway.

Among the most significant changes are the inclusion of seasoned players like Marcell Coetzee and Ruan Nortjé, which adds muscle and leadership with the latter appointed captain.

There has been a front row overhaul with Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Mornay Smith stepping in.

Other changes see the impressive Reinhardt Ludwig shifting from five to seven, with JJ Theron and Nama Xaba dropping to the bench.

Bulls 3-2 against Glasgow

The backline shows just two changes, Embrose Papier coming in for Paul de Wet and Stravino Jacobs replacing Canan Moodie, who was summoned for Springbok duty.

The two sides have met on five previous occasions with the Bulls having the edge by three wins to two. The Bulls’ 26-19 win on their most recent visit to Scotstoun in April is the South Africans’ only victory in Scotland.

Bulls starting XV: Willie le Roux, Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Jan Serfontein, Stravino Jacobs, Keagan Johannes, Embrose Papier, Jeandre Rudolph, Reinhardt Ludwig, Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortje (captain), Cobus Wiese, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements: Juann Else, Etienne Janneke, Francois Klopper, JJ Theron, Nama Xaba, Paul de Wet, Stedman Gans, Kurt-Lee Arendse.