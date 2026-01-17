Pietersen: Jordan Hendrikse must play with self-belief against Clermont

Sharks interim coach JP Pietersen said his flyhalf was regaining form and needed to be comfortable during their Champions Cup match.

Sharks interim coach JP Pietersen said he is backing flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse to play with self-belief as the young Springbok looks to rediscover form after a poor patch stretching back to last season.

Pietersen named his team to face Clermont in their final Champions Cup pool match, against Clermont at Kings Park on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Pietersen admitted that even if they win, whether they progress to the round of 16 is largely out of their hands. They also need Toulouse, who are one position above them on the table, to lose to Saracens.

Springboks in, Springbok out

Still, the coach brought Springboks Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Jason Jenkins, Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse and Aphelele Fassi back into his matchday 23 after dropping 13 Springboks for their defeat to Sale Sharks in Manchester last weekend.

Among his changes are the return of the Hendrikse brothers Jaden at scrumhalf, and Jordan. The remaining missing Springboks, such as André Esterhuizen, Siya Kolisi, Grant Williams, Eben Etzebeth and Ethan Hooker, are still in their eight-week Springbok rest period. These weeks do not have to be taken at once, and can be negotiated between player and club.

Bok loose forward Vincent Tshituka is being rested ahead of two United Rugby Championship derbies against the Stormers, Pietersen said. Francois Venter is still undergoing concussion protocols, so PK Sobahle steps in at left wing.

“The top 16 is probably out of our hands. If someone does us a favour, we’ll qualify for the round of 16, but we are focusing on ourselves and how we can prepare well and give our fans a good display of a Sharks performance,” Pietersen said.

“We want to put on a good performance, a performance where we can get confidence, a performance where we can show we are a complete team. That is one of our goals tomorrow.”

Sharks coach backs Jordan Hendrikse to regain form

He said Clermont was an unpredictable team, sitting last in the pool without a win though they are around middle of the table in the top 14. The Sharks would not take them lightly.

Pietersen added that “Jordan must be Jordan” and play from a place of self-belief.

“He is showing signs he is improving week in and week out. He had a good week of prep and understands what he needs to do in this game.

“I’m pretty confident he will perform tomorrow and give us what we asked of him.”