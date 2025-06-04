Bulls prop Louw relishes scrumming against Sharks’ Bok front row men

Star tighthead Wilco Louw looks forward to clashing against fellow boks Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch.

Nominee for the South African URC player of the season, Bulls tighthead prop Wilco Louw, said he looks forward to testing his mettle against the best the Sharks have to offer, who are also all Springboks.

Louw, a 16-cap Springbok in his own right, praised the Sharks forward pack of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch for what they have achieved this season. He said the forward row and their replacements (Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchumu and Hanro Jacobs) had especially put in a good performance against Munster in their quarter-final on the weekend.

But when they line up against the Bulls pack in the United Rugby Championship semi-final at Loftus this Saturday (kick-off 6.15pm), Louw will be out to dominate his national teammates.

Louw praises Sharks scrum

“In the Munster game, they had incredible scrums all the way through the whole 100 minutes. In the second half, especially, they had a lot of dominance,” Louw said.

“Our focus is fully on the Sharks, they are not an easy team to play against. They’ve got an all-round good kicking game, an incredible scrum, good mauls… We are not looking any further than Saturday. Whatever happens afterwards, happens.”

Still, he said the “Champions Wall” in the Bulls changeroom serves as inspiration for the side to go a step further. Should they beat the Sharks, they will take on the winners between Leinster and Glasgow Warriors – who play their semi-final at Aviva Stadium in Ireland earlier in the day (3.45pm). It would be the Bulls’ third final, though they have yet to take the trophy.

“You see the rich history of the Bulls. There are lots of cups they’ve won, so we want to live up to that,” the prop reflected on their three Super Rugby and 27 Currie Cup wins.

“Through the history of the Bulls, there have always been successful teams. That is why we do what we do. We do it for a bigger purpose than just ourselves. We do it for an incredible union and we do it for our families.”

Bulls set-piece strength could be the difference

Contemplating their quarter-final win against Edinburgh, Louw said the Bulls had weathered the storm that saw them 21–8 behind at one point to gain dominance as the game progressed. They especially found momentum in the scrum in the second half, a set-piece the Bulls have not truly lost against anyone yet this season.

“On Saturday in the first half the scrums were a bit scrappy. Then we had to shift our focus to something to get our momentum back. When momentum comes it’s a bonus. This weekend against the Sharks it’s going to be a tough battle.”