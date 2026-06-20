‘We didn’t give ourselves a chance’: Bulls rue errors in heaviest URC final defeat

Coach Johan Ackermann said Leinster deserved credit for taking their opportunities, but the Bulls let themselves down.

The Bulls lamented a slew of inaccuracies that cost them their fourth URC final in five years.

They were comprehensively beaten 36-7 by Leinster at Croke Park on Friday night – their heaviest defeat in a URC final – after losing to the same opponents at the same venue 32-7 last year, and against the Stormers and Glasgow by five points each in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

The Pretoria side believed this year would be different.

They came from an eight-match URC winning streak, had five Springboks in their team who weren’t available last year, and rode a wave of confidence after fighting back from 21-3 to beat Glasgow Warriors in their semi-final in Edinburgh.

However, they were at sea in the first half and allowed Leinster to do exactly what they said they didn’t want them to: start strong.

Bulls let themselves down

Their most experienced players made the biggest errors: Springboks Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux received yellow cards for deliberate knock-ons, and Bok ace Handré Pollard dropped a pass to give Leinster their first score, while his penalty kick went dead in their final attack in the first half.

The Bulls achieved no more success in the scrums than Leinster did, and lost three lineouts and threw one skew.

“We didn’t actually give ourselves a chance… And you have to credit Leinster. For every mistake we made, they punished us. They were very clinical. They won all this 50/50s in the air.”

He said the Bulls players were heartbroken, wanting to be more competitive than they were. But in the greater scheme of the season, they had done themselves proud after struggling with a seven-match losing streak and having to fight tooth and nail just to make the top eight for months.

“[Leinster have] world-class coaches and players. But if you’re going to lose the ball under your protection, and you’re going to concede yellow cards against a quality attack, and you’re not going to get momentum going… You put a lot of pressure on yourself.”

On the two tries that might have been

He said playing the final at home might have made a difference, though Munster and Glasgow had won away finals before.

Two tries were denied to the Bulls: referee Andrea Piardi ruled a score in the 55th minute had been held up, though replays showed Harold Vorster had grounded the ball on the try line.

The referee disallowed another Ruan Nortjé try, with the call for a forward pass in the build-up appearing marginal.

“I don’t really want to comment on that now because Harold said he did score the try, but if the referees can’t see it, then you have to live by that,” the Bulls coach said.

“And then the second one, again, if it’s forward… then so be it. We have to live with the result of the officials.”