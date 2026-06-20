Springboks fired up for BaaBaas ‘Test’ match – Siya Kolisi

The Springboks are hoping for a big performance against the BaaBaas to build momentum into the season and impress the coaches.

Despite the notion of a match against the invitational Barbarians being a glorified exhibition, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi emphatically stated that they take them seriously and see it as a full-blown Test match, as the two sides go head-to-head in Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The Boks are missing a host of senior players, who are either being protected or are still on franchise duty due to the game falling outside of the international window, and have a large number of uncapped and inexperienced players in the mix.

But it is still a vitally important game as they build up to the Nations Championship kicking off in July, while it is a final opportunity for a number of players to impress the coaches and get themselves firmly into the national team mix ahead of a big upcoming season.

“For us, it’s never a festival game. We’re playing a Test match in our minds because we’re representing South Africa and guys are getting an opportunity,” said Kolisi at Friday’s pre-match presser.

“It’s our first game of the season, so we want to make sure everything we’ve worked on during the off-season and the past week comes together. We want to play like it’s a Test match because we’re preparing for what lies ahead.

“A lot of us are playing for positions and trying to make the bigger squad that will be involved later in the season.”

Fired them up

Kolisi explained that the youngsters in the squad and inexperienced players who have enjoyed good seasons for their franchises have fired up the regular squad members and kept them on their toes.

“One of the things that keeps this group hungry is the competition. There are still guys playing in the (United Rugby Championship) final (Friday). I think the depth is what keeps these guys hungry and growing,” said Kolisi.

“Nobody can settle, and nobody can be comfortable because you don’t want that in the team. You know there’s always somebody coming through who is as good as you, if not better.

“It’s really good to see how the U20 guys have raised the standard of training. This has probably been the hardest camp we’ve had because the intensity has been so high. They also see things differently than we see them, so good things are happening in this group.”

Last year Kolisi missed out on playing for the Boks against Italy in his home town, Gqeberha, due to injury niggles, but is thrilled to finally play in front of his home crowd for the first time in a while.

“I am very excited to be here. It has been awesome being here and seeing friends and family. I don’t know how many of these opportunities I am going to get going forward. It’s always exciting coming here,” said Kolisi.