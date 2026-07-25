Currie Cup result: Champs Griquas crush Bulls in Kimberly

The Bulls, beaten by the Boland Cavaliers away from home last Sunday, will stay on the road for a Jukskei derby clash with the Lions.

Scrumhalf Bobby Alexander notched a hat-trick in his 50th appearance for Griquas as the defending champions thrashed the Bulls XV for their first win of the 2026 Currie Cup.

Griquas scored eight tries in a 56-26 bonus-point victory at Griqua Park on Saturday, following a disappointing start to the competition for the title-holders last week.

The hosts led 28-19 at half-time, Alexander crossing the whitewash twice in the opening 40 minutes and the flawless George Whitehead kicking 16 points in the match to help power them to glory in Kimberley.

Left winger Gurswin Wehr also grabbed a hat-trick for the Peacock Blues.

Pieter Bergh’s charges lost their opening round clash to the Stormers XXIII last week, and will host the Cheetahs, who beat the Sharks XV on Friday, in six days’ time.

The Bulls, beaten by the Boland Cavaliers away from home last Sunday, will stay on the road for a Jukskei derby clash with the Lions – 52-29 winners over the Pumas at Ellis Park this weekend – in round three.

On Saturday, inside centre PA van Niekerk gave the Bulls an early lead, but Griquas hit back through Alexander and Wehr to move ahead inside the first quarter.

Speedster Hakeem Kunene’s try kept the Bulls in touch but Alexander struck again, and tighthead prop IG Prinsloo added a fourth Griquas try before the break.

Veteran fullback Devon Williams dotted down to give the visitors hope on the stroke of half-time.

However, Griquas pulled clear after the restart through flanker Louis Oosthuizen and Alexander’s third touchdown, and while No 11 Riyaad Bam crossed for the Bulls, Wehr’s brace late on sealed a dominant finish for the home side.

GRIQUAS – Tries: Bobby Alexander (3), Gurswin Wehr (3), IG Prinsloo, Louis Oosthuizen. Conversions: George Whitehead (8).

BULLS XV – Tries: PA van Niekerk, Hakeem Kunene, Devon Williams, Riyaad Bam. Conversions: Keagan Johannes (3).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.





