Bulls set bait for Wiese

Cobus left the Stormers in 2019 on an initial loan to join Sale Sharks.

According to reports Jake White is keen on adding Wiese to his side. Picture: Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

The Vodacom Bulls have set their sights on strengthening the pack by bringing an enforcer back to South Africa from England next season.

With the men from Pretoria making an excellent start to their 2023-24 campaign, Jake White is eager to continue strengthening his team.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the Vodacom Bulls have a particular interest in signing an experienced second-row partner for co-captain Ruan Nortje.

Their quest for an enforcer has reportedly led them to look into signing Cobus Wiese from Sale Sharks.

The 1.99 m and 116kg Wiese has made 76 appearances for Sale in all competitions since joining the English club from the DHL Stormers on an initial loan in 2019.

Wiese, whose older brother Jasper is the Springbok No 8 and also plays in England, will be turning 27 in June and his ability to dominate contact situations is seen as an ideal fit for what the Vodacom Bulls need.

White has reportedly also looked into the possibility of signing either RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins, both capped Springboks. However, Snyman is in high demand and Jenkins has also been targeted by the Sharks.

Other players who, according to the report, are on White’s shopping list are Springbok centre Jan Serfontien, who is eager to come back to South Africa from Montpellier, and veteran tighthead prop Trevor Nyakane, currently also in France with Racing 92.

This article first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.