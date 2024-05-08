Lions still dreaming of first-ever URC playoff spot

'The top eight dream for us is still alive, that’s something we genuinely talk about every day," said forwards coach Barend Pieterse.

The Lions are still very much alive in the United Rugby Championship. Picture: by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images.

It is now crunch-time for the Lions in the United Rugby Championship as they can’t afford any more slip-ups in their push for a first-ever playoff spot.

Since the inception of the URC, the Lions are the only South African franchise to not have made it to the knockout stages.

The Lions are currently one of several teams in the mix for a top eight place, sitting 11th with 39 points, with three games remaining in the regular URC season.

Two of the three remaining games will be played at Ellis Park against Cardiff on Saturday and Glasgow Warriors next weekend before the Lions conclude their campaign with a trip to Cape Town to take on the Stormers on June 1.

‘Playoff dream is still alive’

Looking at where they are on the log and the games they have left, the Lions are confident of still making the playoffs.

“The top eight dream for us is still alive, that’s something we genuinely talk about every day, that’s something we train for every day,” said Lions forwards coach Barend Pieterse when asked about their chances of making the URC playoffs.

“We didn’t do ourselves a favour against Munster (losing 33-13) or Ospreys (where they lost 36-21), but all we can do is try to keep on winning games and get as many points as possible, and then hopefully one or two things go our way in the other results.

“That’s not something we can count on but really the only thing we can do is concentrate on this week (against Cardiff) and get as many points possible from this game and then the next week and the other,” he said.

‘We are up and down’

The Lions’ performance levels have not been consistent this season. They have played well as a unit at times and then played poorly the following week. This is something the coaching staff admit needs to be fixed if they are to push for a playoff spot.

“If we want to be successful as a union and we want to play in the Champions Cup (next season), then that is something we need to be better at,” Pieterse said.

“It’s something we speak about every day as the coaching staff, we are up and down, and I think that has been our season from game one.

“It’s good game, bad game, good game and bad game, so that’s something we have to look at. Where and how do we improve, that’s something that needs improvement as in yesterday already,” he said.