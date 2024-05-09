Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba opens up about criticism: ‘I don’t focus on it’

'I don’t focus on what happens outside, I can’t control what people say about me.'

Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism at times. Picture: by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images.

Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba says he doesn’t pay attention to the criticism that he often gets from the media and rugby public.

The 28-year-old Dweba is one of the most polarising figures in South African rugby.

When he’s performing well, he’s one of the best players in the country, and when he’s off the mark, he’s one of the most frustrating players to watch.

Unfortunately, some of his disappointing performances have come when playing for the Springboks, due to his missing lineout throws, in particular, something that’s considered a basic for hookers.

This has also seen him fall down the pecking order in the Springboks setup at times.

‘I just focus on my game’

However, to show just how strong a character he is, Dweba does not let the criticism get to him as he’s always full of confidence on the field.

“It depends on how you see it as a person, it might be good or it might be bad,” Dweba said when asked about how he deals with the scrutiny.

“I don’t focus on that. I just focus on my game on the field. I don’t focus on what happens outside, I can’t control what people say about me. I just have to deliver for the team and keep on fighting for the team,” he said.

Despite his lineout throwing flaws, Dweba has grown to be a great player. He has achieved cult hero status at the Cheetahs, spent time in France playing for Bordeaux and is now an integral part of the Stormers.

‘One of best in the world’

Rito Hlungwani, the Stormers’ forwards coach, said Dweba is one of the best scrumming hookers in the world.

“Joseph is probably one of the best scrumming hookers we have in the country, possibly in the world,” Hlungwani said.

“Just the level of detail he goes through with his teammates, the intensity he brings at training, his refusal to even lose one scrum at training is pretty impressive.

“It’s something he focuses on, he probably doesn’t get as much credit for that but it’s something he takes seriously and is very effective. It’s massive for us to have a hooker like Joseph, where we can push ourselves to get scrum penalties,” he said.

Aiming to reach Marx, Mbonambi levels

Dweba said the desire to be an elite scrumming hooker was planted by being around double Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi.

“I’ve rubbed shoulders with guys like Bongi and Malcolm, guys that have done it, guys that have won two World Cups. I have seen how they have taken scrumming seriously, and that has also built something in me, to say I can also do that. I have just been building on that,” Dweba said.

The hooker will look to play a telling role when the Stormers take on the Dragons in a United Rugby Championship match at Rodney Parade on Friday (kick-off at 8.35pm).