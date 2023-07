The Bulls have been busy this off-season recruiting talent to Loftus Versfeld as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming rugby campaign. Last term's disappointments in the Champions Cup, United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup have been the main driving force for the spending spree. So far, Bulls director of rugby Jake White has brought in flyhalf Jaco van der Walt, winger Sergeal Petersen, prop Khutha Mchunu, flanker Celimpilo Gumede, winger Sebastian de Klerk and prop Wilco Louw, hooker Akker van der Merwe and Springbok fullback Willie le Roux. On paper this is excellent recruitment, there’s a balance...

The Bulls have been busy this off-season recruiting talent to Loftus Versfeld as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming rugby campaign.

Last term’s disappointments in the Champions Cup, United Rugby Championship and Currie Cup have been the main driving force for the spending spree.

So far, Bulls director of rugby Jake White has brought in flyhalf Jaco van der Walt, winger Sergeal Petersen, prop Khutha Mchunu, flanker Celimpilo Gumede, winger Sebastian de Klerk and prop Wilco Louw, hooker Akker van der Merwe and Springbok fullback Willie le Roux.

On paper this is excellent recruitment, there’s a balance between youth and experience and above all there’s talent. The additions have what it takes to improve the Bulls, they add strength in depth which is something White emphasised when the team was embarking on their journey in the Champions Cup specifically.

Expectations

The Bulls, as one of rugby’s traditional big unions, will always have pulling power to attract talent. Another thing the Bulls attract is expectations. The franchise is accustomed to winning.

So will the new signings bring instant success to the capital?

The Bulls will have to learn from the Sharks, who went on a shopping spree collecting Springboks in Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, and Eben Etzebeth on top of the core they had. The Sharks team when at full strength was strong but fell short when it mattered. Their Achilles heel was their failure to develop a culture with the new signings.

Culture development will be crucial for the Bulls; without it in the dressing room, the team is likely to fail. The element of culture has seen their rivals, the Stormers become the flagbearers for SA in Europe. Their coach John Dobson developed a culture of unity and trusting the process, in a tough period, and it has reaped rewards.

The biggest challenge for Bulls boss White is how he can develop a culture that unites the recruits and the players in the system. If he can get that right, the side from the capital should put up a strong challenge in the coming campaign.